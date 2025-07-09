BLACKPINK stars in first team photos in over 2 years: Check out Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s fierce looks for JUMP

The BLACKPINK members have turned into chic babes once again! In new photos released ahead of their comeback with digital single JUMP!, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have starred as the embodiment of their charms. Taking a page out of the Gen Z-inspired AI themes, the girl group has shared ‘Visual Cut’ images. In solo teaser photos, they donned oversized puffer jackets in a very Balenciaga-esque style moment.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK JUMP Release Plan

BLACKPINK is all set to drop a new single, their first in almost 3 years, and the fans couldn’t be more excited. After teasing the track ahead of their world tour, the girls performed it live to their thousands of fans at the Goyang leg of the DEADLINE World Tour. Alongside a very on-brand rap-heavy lyric score, the girls also showcased their choreography for the song while performing it to about 78,000 BLINKs over 2 days. It earned wild reactions from the audience and increased the excitement for the upcoming release.

In the newly released photos, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa can be seen taking on never-before-explored styling on them, with tight leather-like tops over skirts and shorts that come from the very brands they’ve been representing. Displaying the words ‘JUMP’ and ‘high on hope’ on their fits, the latter of which can be assumed to be a lyric in the song, they mean business. However, the background of their photos looks superimposed, so we’re unsure if that bit was intended after all.

Advertisement

The other set of solo images is starkly different and honestly right up our alley, as the four members’ distinct styles can be seen shining. While Jisoo goes for a massive rose motif on her white jacket- a nod to her solo song FLOWER, Jennie’s deep red puffer looks right out of her Mantra music video. Rosé brings out a unique touch of a cropped coat over a corset look and wet hair look, making the green work really well. Lisa’s blue jacket bets everything on its collar as most of it is hidden, but her huge dangly earring caught in the moment adds fun to her look.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP drops on July 11 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé hang out with Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi: Was it for DEADLINE concert invitation?