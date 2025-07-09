'This was the reason Virat Kohli looked off-mood': Netizens react hilariously to Avneet Kaur's presence at Wimbledon 2025

A routine Wimbledon outing for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on July 7 has spiraled into a full-blown online spectacle, and actress Avneet Kaur is at the center of it. Months after Kohli's alleged Instagram activity involving Avneet triggered a controversy, all three were seen attending the same Novak Djokovic match at Wimbledon 2025.

As images circulated of the visibly serious couple in the stands, netizens quickly noticed that Avneet was also present. Anushka was frequently seen on her phone, which led fans to notice that Avneet was sharing glamorous photos from the same location. That coincidence, mixed with the past drama, ignited a storm of speculation and memes across social media platforms.

Coincidence or not? Internet reacts ruthlessly

When Avneet posted photos of herself from the Djokovic-de Minaur match, donning a white mini skirt, off-shoulder top, and flaunting her thigh tattoo; online sleuths connected the dots. Memes quickly exploded.

Comments ranged from playful jabs like “Virat bhai ka peecha kar rahi hai” to cinematic comparisons with Silsila and Ponniyin Selvan. Others declared, “This was the reason Virat looked off-mood at Wimbledon.”

While there’s no confirmed interaction between the trio, the internet’s reaction proves that in the age of digital breadcrumbs, coincidences rarely stay quiet.

Instagram controversy that sparked it all

Back in May, Kohli faced criticism after allegedly liking and quickly unliking a fan-posted image of Avneet Kaur in a green crop top and skirt. The timing was unfortunate: the incident occurred on Anushka Sharma’s birthday, just hours after Kohli’s affectionate post for his wife.

As the chatter got louder, Kohli issued a rare clarification, claiming the “like” was an algorithmic mishap while he was clearing his feed. “There was absolutely no intent behind it,” he wrote on Instagram. The explanation did little to calm trolls, but the issue faded until now.

