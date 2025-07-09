Throwback: When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao held hands and confirmed their divorce on video: 'Humare rishte mein change aaya hai...'

Aamir Khan, who has been contributing to Hindi cinema for several decades, often grabs headlines for his personal life. The 60-year-old actor, who is currently dating Gauri Spratt, was earlier married to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2001. The former couple once held hands while suggesting they share a good equation.

When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao broke their silence about their divorce

During a chat with Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao once opened up about their divorce. Kiran started the conversation about the news of their divorce while addressing fans. Aamir later took over saying that fans might be feeling sad about their separation.

The superstar stressed that the former couple share good equation with each other. He also held hands with his ex-wife, Kiran in the moment. Aamir expressed that he and his former wife, Kiran are "happy" and are "one family".

"Hamare rishte mein change aaya hai, lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hain. To aap log kabhi aisa mat sochiyega (There has been a change in our relationship, but we are with each other. So you (fans) must never think like this)," he added.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had a 'smooth process' during their divorce

During an interview with Filmfare earlier in January this year, Kiran Rao spoke about her separation from Aamir Khan. Kiran shared that it was a smooth and mindful process for both of them that took time and mutual understanding to reach.

The filmmaker also noted that the former couple worked together to build a strong support system for their son, Azad. They also ensured that their divorce wouldn't leave an emotional impact on Azad.

Aamir Khan's marriages and dating life

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 16 years. They tied the knot in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2021. Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two kids, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. The 60-year-old actor has found love for the third time in Gauri Spratt.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was recently seen in RS Prasanna's film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir and Kiran last co-produced Laapataa Ladies in 2024.

