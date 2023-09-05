Impressive Benefits of Shikakai for Hair Growth And Luster

Flaunting strong hair and natural luster feels so dreamy. With so many promising hair remedies, it’s tricky to find the best one that suits your hair type. By using shikakai for hair, you can provide your hair with proper nourishment and care. The application of shikakai on hair has proven to enhance hair growth effectively ( 1 ). This herb is used in the making of various shampoos and hair oils to get a flattering hair length. However, shikakai powder benefits for hair can be attained at home by making different hair packs. Let’s explore shikakai powder so that you can have another go-to ingredient to get gorgeous tresses.

What Is Shikakai?

Shikakai is a medicinal plant that mostly grows in Southern Asia, especially in tropical rainforests ( 1 ). It mainly contains Arabin, which is a unique blend of Arabic acid salts of calcium, potassium, and magnesium ( 2 ). Also known as Acacia Concinna, shikakai has often been referred to as “Fruit of the Hair.” The potential benefits of shikakai have made it a popular hair care ingredient that can be used to refine the natural texture of the hair.

Nutritional Value of Shikakai

Shikakai is characterized by a brown color and pungent taste. The main agents in shikakai are vitamin C, betulonic acid, calcitonin, spinasterone, etc. which make it a good hair care remedy to increase hair length and improve its natural texture ( 3 ).

Top 5 Remarkable Benefits of Shikakai for Hair

The benefits of shikakai powder for hair are immense. Some of them are:

1. May Help Cleanse Hair

Shikakai possesses antifungal properties which can be quite effective in keeping the scalp free from fungal infections ( 3 ). Using shikakai for hair washing or as a hair mask can aid thorough cleansing of the scalp to keep it healthy.

2. May Enhance Hair Growth

Shikakai has been used as an Ayurvedic medicine for hair washing. Studies claim that the fruit of shikakai is antibacterial in nature which aids healthy hair growth ( 4 ). Enriched with vitamin C which has been proven to increase hair follicle development, shikaki can be used to enhance the pace of natural hair growth ( 5 ). So, you may as well use this traditional medicine to get gorgeous tresses.

3. May Help Treat Dandruff

Shikakai helps regulate the pH of the scalp and prevents the loss of natural hair oils which reduces the production of dandruff effectively ( 3 ). Using shikakai can also help you get rid of scalp itching and greasiness ( 6 ). So, if your scalp is stripped of natural oils and feels itchy, shikakai won’t disappoint you.

4. May Help Prevent Hair Aging

Gray hair is less manageable and leads to a loss in scalp density that may cause hair thinning and damage ( 7 ). Owing to its mild lather, shikakai can help reduce the graying of hair and make it soft and silky ( 3 ).

Advertisement

5. May Help Treat Damaged Hair

Split ends are one of the main symptoms of hair damage ( 8 ). Shikakai contains saponin which has proven to be effective for treating split ends and reducing hair loss besides maintaining the natural color of hair ( 6 ).

How to Use Shikakai for Hair?

Shikaki can be used to make various hair packs, shampoo, and hair oil at home. Some of the most effective ways of using shikakai are:

1. Lemon, Fenugreek Powder, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Lemons contain limonoids which work as a natural remedy for hair and scalp disorders ( 9 ). Using fenugreek can help prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth as fenugreek extracts have proven to be quite efficient for treating hair loss conditions ( 10 ). The extracts of rice water can contribute to the length of your tresses effectively ( 11 ). With the addition of amla oil which is enriched with vitamin C, this mask can be used to reduce graying of the hair ( 12 ).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2-3 teaspoons of fenugreek powder

2-3 teaspoons of rice water

1 teaspoon of amla oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix shikakai powder and fenugreek powder in a bowl.

Add lemon juice, rice water, and amla oil to make a thick paste.

Wash your hair with cold water and towel dry it.

Make 2 neat hair partitions and apply this paste to your hair roots and lengths evenly.

Wash off with cold water after 20-25 minutes.

Follow up with a shampoo wash.

2. Neem, Olive Oil, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Neem has proven to be one of the most effective herbal remedies for alopecia, a scalp condition that can result in different patterns of scalp baldness ( 13 ). Neem leaves are anti-inflammatory in nature and help reduce scalp itchiness and dandruff ( 14 ). Olive oil works as an emollient and retains the moisture of the scalp to keep it soft and smooth ( 12 ). The medicinal properties of rosemary oil can help treat androgenetic alopecia ( 15 ). Using this mask on hair can keep your scalp nourished and reduce the occurrences of patterned baldness.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

Half a cup of crushed neem leaves

1 tablespoon of olive oil

A few drops of rosemary oil

Steps to Follow:

Take shikakai powder in a bowl and add crushed neem leaves to it.

Whisk properly to form a paste with even consistency.

Add olive oil and rosemary oil to the mixture.

Apply the mixture to damp or dry hair for smoother application.

Wash off with shampoo after 25-30 minutes.

3. Amla Powder, Reetha, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Extracted from gooseberries, amla oil is a powerful restorative agent that works as a hair tonic to strengthen hair roots and prevent hair fall ( 16 ). The anti-inflammatory properties of reetha (soapberry) make it effective for treating dandruff and scalp infections ( 17 ). Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid which helps moisturize the hair and nourishes hair follicles ( 12 ). Using this hair mask can make your hair strong, healthy, and bouncy.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of amla powder/amla oil

1 teaspoon of reetha powder

1 teaspoon of castor oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix shikakai powder and amla powder/oil in a bowl.

Add reetha, and castor oil to make a paste with an even consistency.

Detangle your hair by combing properly and apply this paste by covering hair roots and lengths.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 25-30 minutes.

Wash off with shampoo and conditioner to lock the moisture in.

4. Yogurt, Coconut Oil, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Tests on animals claim that yogurt can make hair voluminous and shiny ( 18 ). Coconut oil is packed with fatty acids and antioxidants which gives it deep penetrating powers to strengthen and nourish hair follicles ( 12 ). After being tested on animals, aloe vera gel has been proven to contain active ingredients that enhance hair thickness and stimulate hair growth ( 19 ). This hair pack can be used to condition the hair to prevent breakage and damage.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1-2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Whisk yogurt and shikakai powder in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel and coconut oil and mix well.

Ensure the mixture is free from lumps to get a thick paste that can be applied to hair.

Apply the mixture to hair lengths and roots, starting from the roots.

Wash off with cold water after half an hour.

Shampoo your hair afterward.

5. Hibiscus, Neem Powder, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Hibiscus extracts have proven to be quite effective for promoting hair growth ( 20 ). The anti-inflammatory properties of neem help prevent dandruff, scalp grease, and itchiness ( 14 ). With the presence of limonoids in lemons, they can be used to ease scalp and hair disorders ( 9 ). Mustard oil contains amino acids that act as a sunscreen for hair and protect it from sun damage and UV exposure ( 12 ). Using this mask, you can relieve your scalp and protect your hair against sun exposure.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of hibiscus powder

1 tablespoon of neem powder

2-3 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of mustard oil

Water

Steps to Follow:

Take shikakai powder, hibiscus powder, and neem powder in a bowl.

Add some water to make a thick paste.

Once you get an even paste, add lemon juice and mustard oil.

Mix well and apply on damp or dry hair for proper absorption.

Wash off with shampoo after 30 minutes.

Follow up with conditioner to keep the moisture intact.

6. Jatamansi (Spikenard), Coffee, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Jatamansi has immense potential benefits for hair. The roots and stems of jatamansi are antifungal in nature and have been proven effective for promoting hair growth and preventing scalp infections ( 21 ). It may also impart a black color on your hair so you may as well use it for covering the grays. Coffee acts as a scalp stimulator and is quite effective in treating androgenetic alopecia ( 22 ). Argan oil contains a high percentage of oleic acid which can help control sebum production to keep the scalp oil-free and clean ( 12 ). A slight addition of tea tree oil can help clear dandruff and scalp build-up ( 23 ). By using this mask, you can make your hair voluminous and healthy.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of jatamansi powder

2-3 teaspoons of coffee

2 teaspoons of argan oil

A few drops of tea tree oil

Water

Steps to Follow:

Mix shikakai powder and jatamansi powder in a bowl using some water. Avoid making a watery paste.

Add coffee, argan oil, and tea tree oil to the mixture.

Apply on your hair using gloves or a brush.

Wash off after 25-30 minutes with shampoo and conditioner.

7. Egg Yolk, Argan Oil, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Egg yolk is loaded with proteins that contribute to hair growth effectively ( 24 ). Argan oil contains fatty acids that strengthen your hair to prevent breakages and hair fall ( 12 ). Jojoba oil possesses lubricating properties which provide moisturization to your hair roots deeply ( 25 ). Using this mask can enhance the length of your hair besides preventing frequent hair loss.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon of argan oil

1-2 teaspoons of jojoba oil

Steps to Follow:

Beat an egg yolk in a bowl and add shikakai powder to it.

Add argan oil and jojoba oil to it.

Mix well to form a thick paste. Ensure the texture is even and smooth.

Apply on clean hair and wash off after 20-25 minutes.

Follow up with shampoo and conditioner wash.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Apple cider vinegar can be highly effective against dandruff as it inhibits the growth of dandruff-causing fungus ( 26 ). Honey is packed with nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties that help treat seborrheic dermatitis and other hair loss disorders ( 27 ). Enriched with the goodness of olive oil, this hair pack will ease hair and scalp management naturally.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons of olive oil

Steps to Follow:

Whisk honey and shikakai powder in a bowl.

Add olive oil and apple cider vinegar to make a thick paste.

Apply on clean and combed hair for smoother application.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water after 20-25 minutes.

Use a mild shampoo afterward.

9. Honey, Castor Oil, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Owing to the nutrient-dense composition and antibacterial properties of honey, it can be used to treat crusty scalp and fissures ( 27 ). Castor oil has deep penetration powers which can help treat androgenetic alopecia ( 12 ). Infused with the medicinal properties of rosemary oil, this hair mask can reduce the occurrences of hair loss and irksome patterns of baldness.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

1 tablespoon of honey

3-4 teaspoons of castor oil

A few drops of rosemary oil

Steps to Follow:

Mix honey and shikakai powder in a container.

Add castor oil and rosemary oil to get a paste with smooth consistency.

Apply the paste to your hair lengths and roots evenly.

Let the mixture stay on your hair for 30-35 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and shampoo.

10. Yogurt, Hibiscus, And Shikakai Hair Pack

Animal studies claim that yogurt can enhance hair thickness and luster ( 18 ). With the addition of hibiscus powder containing hair growth extracts, this hair pack may come in handy to give your hair a quick touch-up. Not to miss, amla oil helps strengthen hair and reduces hair fall effectively ( 16 ). Using this mask on your hair can work like magic on your hair.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of shikakai powder

2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of hibiscus powder

1 teaspoon of amla oil

Steps to Follow:

Advertisement

Whisk yogurt and shikakai powder in a bowl.

Add hibiscus powder and amla oil to the mixture.

Mix well to get a smooth paste free from lumps.

Apply on damp hair for easy application.

Wash off with cold or lukewarm water after half an hour.

Follow up with shampoo and conditioner.

11. Shikakai Shampoo

Shikakai has been used to make shampoos for a long time now. You can easily make a shikakai shampoo at home using natural ingredients. Reetha possesses anti-inflammatory properties that make this shampoo effective for relieving scalp infections ( 17 ). Blended with the richness of amla powder and fenugreek seeds, this shampoo is a must-have to flaunt your natural hair.

Ingredients:

6-7 shikakai pods

1 tablespoon reetha powder

2-3 teaspoons of amla powder

Half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds

Steps to Follow:

Soak shikakai pods and fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Boil the shikakai pods, and fenugreek seeds along with amla and reetha powder.

Allow the pods and seeds to soften.

Once the pods are softened, turn off the gas stove and let the mixture cool down.

Strain the mixture to filter out the contents.

Store in a bottle and use for hair wash and use within a week. It may not be suitable for use and go rancid in a week even when kept in a refrigerator.

12. Shikakai Oil

Shikakai oil can be made at home using very few natural ingredients. Coconut oil penetrates deeply into the scalp and strengthens hair follicles to prevent hair fall ( 12 ). Amla oil helps strengthen hair strands and reduces breakages ( 16 ). Using this oil can give you lustrous tresses to give you more good hair days to look forward to.

Ingredients:

6-7 shikakai pods

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of amla oil

Steps to Follow:

Advertisement

Take coconut oil and amla oil in a pan.

Add shikakai pods and boil until the pods soften.

Cover the pan and let the pods seep in the oils overnight.

Drain the mixture the next day and collect the oil in a container.

How to Make a DIY Hair Mask with Shikakai Powder?

Step 1: Dry shikakai pods properly before using them. You may dry them under the sun to get rid of excess moisture.

Step 2: Soak 6-7 shikakai pods in a bowl overnight. Soak fenugreek seeds, green gram, and amla in water overnight if you’re not using their powdered forms.

Step 3: Boil shikakai, fenugreek seeds, amla, curry leaves, and neem leaves until the pods soften.

Step 4: Once the mixture becomes soft and mushy, allow it to cool down.

Step 5: Drain the water and let the mixture dry.

Step 6: After the mixture is dried properly, blend it to get a fine powder.

Step 7: Store the shikakai powder in an air-tight container.

What Precautions Should be Taken While Using Shikakai?

Before using shikakai on your hair, do a patch test to ensure you’re not allergic to any of its constituents.

Consult your doctor before using shikakai if you’re breastfeeding.

Avoid keeping shikakai on your hair for more than 30 minutes to prevent the chances of headaches or drowsiness.

Conclusion

Using herbal remedies for hair care is a traditional practice. They feel more refreshing and satisfying to use, besides making up for easy hair mask picks. However, using shikakai for hair is a rewarding hair care experience as it tends to hair deeply. This herb can be used to attain shiny tresses and get rid of dull and damaged hair. You can make effective hair masks using shikakai with the natural ingredients available at home. So, if you’re looking forward to pampering your hair, shikakai won’t disappoint you.

ALSO READ: DIY Scalp Scrub: Top 10 Ways to Groom Your Scalp at Home