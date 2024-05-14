Akshay Kumar Highest Grossing Movies: 2Point0 tops

In his triumphant career across 4 decades, Akshay Kumar has delivered lots of memorable films, many of which have also been able to manage exceptional box office numbers. Pinkvilla has all the box office enthusiasts, who want to know about Akshay Kumar's highest grossing movies, covered. Here's a list of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

5 Akshay Kumar Highest Grossing Movies

1. 2.0 (2Point0)

Akshay Kumar was roped in as the antagonist for the sequel of Kollywood's then Industry Hit, Robot, led by Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by S Shankar. 2.0 grossed a humongous Rs 655 crores worldwide and is still the highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time. Made on a massive budget of over Rs 500 crores as per trusted sources, and being a sequel of a film as successful as Robot (Endhiran in Tamil), the movie was deemed as an underperformer at the box office.

The best performance for 2.0 came from its Hindi version. It netted over Rs 185 crores in India and around Rs 267 crores gross worldwide for the Hindi version and was declared a super-hit. Akshay Kumar's character of Pakshirajan gained a lot of sympathy after the release. Many felt that it was a very well written character, regardless of the fact that his screen-time was less and he came into the foray, only towards the movie's interv

2. Good Newwz:

Good Newwz is touted to be one of Akshay Kumar's best films in recent times. Directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, this movie based on the taboo concept of in vitro fertilisation, grossed an insane over-Rs 300 crores worldwide. The film was made on a very controlled budget and the worldwide theatrical share essentially acted as the film's profit.

Good Newwz is still Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film for the Hindi language worldwide, ahead of Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. Interestingly, both the above-mentioned films were also his highest grossing films for the Hindi language worldwide at the time of their release. What's more intriguing is the fact that they all released in the year 2019.

3. Sooryavanshi:

Sooryavanshi is a special film for Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty directed movie released in theatres after the Covid-19 Pandemic and with a permitted capacity of just 50 percent. The movie netted slightly less than Rs 200 crores in India and just under Rs 300 crores worldwide, and was adjudged a clean-hit.

Sooryavanshi's advance bookings in multiplexes, didn't open till the day of its release. Thankfully, the spot-bookings were strong and the action-drama could open to a number of over Rs 25 crores nett in India. The character of Sooryavanshi has gained a good fan-following and will next be seen in Singham Again, alongside half a dozen other star cops.

4. Housefull 4:

This Akshay Kumar film had all odds stacked against it. The movie released to an outright negative response by the critics and general audiences alike, still went on to nett over Rs 200 crores in India and gross just under Rs 300 crores worldwide. Housefull 4 continues to be Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film for the Hindi language in India and it currently seems like one of his comedy franchise films will get him back to winning ways, after what has been a very dull theatrical run since perhaps Sooryavanshi.

After its theatrical release, Housefull 4 made its presence amply felt on Television. It is one of the most watched Hindi movies on television in recent times. Housefull 5 releases in June 2025 and the movie's shooting will completely take place on a cruise. One would hope that the fifth installment can offer more chuckles and laughs than its predecessors.

5. Mission Mangal:

Mission Mangal is a film that not just the makers but every Indian is very proud of. Based on India's Mars mission, this Akshay Kumar film, co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others, was an instant box office smash. Many people really doubted the potential of Mission Mangal but it proved everyone wrong by netting over Rs 190 crores in India and grossing around Rs 280 crores worldwide.

Mission Mangal's opening day continues to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opening day for the Hindi language. It was a time when the actor's credibility was at an all time high and the audiences didn't mind turning up for his film, four times in a year. Back then, one assumed it before hand that if it is an Akshay Kumar film, it sure will be good too.

Following is a list of Akshay Kumar's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Name Worldwide Gross Box Office 1 2Point0 Rs 655 crores 2 Good Newwz Rs 304.25 crores 3 Sooryavanshi Rs 299 crores 4 Housefull 4 Rs 295 crores 5 Mission Mangal Rs 280 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Akshay Kumar Has Not Had A Film In The Highest Grossers List For A While

Akshay Kumar has not had a film in the highest grossers list for a while, now. His theatrical run post the release of Sooryavanshi has been dismal. OMG 2 is the only movie which really lived up to its hype and did very good theatrical business, despite it being made on the taboo subject of sex education and having him only in an extended cameo appearance.

Upcoming Akshay Kumar Films

Akshay Kumar has a host of films releasing in the months to come. The films include Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again (supporting role), Sky Force, Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Kannappa, and others. One would hope that one of the films at least manages to break the jinx of successive failures, so that he can return to winning ways. The celebrated actor has had these low phases in his career but he has always come out stronger from it and one would hope that it isn't any different this time around.

Which Is Your Favourite Film From The List Of Highest Grossing Akshay Kumar Films?

Which is your favourite film from the list of highest grossing Akshay Kumar films and why? Let us know in the comments below.

