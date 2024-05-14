EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee recalls when Salman Khan sacrificed his award for him; 'Really felt good ki industry mein kuch aise log bhi hai'

Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Bhaiyya Ji this month, is known for his versatility. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he recounted the moment when Salman Khan publicly stated on stage in 1998 that the award rightfully belonged to Manoj.

Manoj Bajpayee also praised Salman Khan, describing his actions as 'very gracious'. He emphasized that such gestures require a large heart, something Salman Khan possesses.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals Salman Khan’s ‘gracious’ gesture at award show

Manoj Bajpayee was asked about an incident at an award show in 1998 where Salman Khan went on stage after winning the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for his performance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but instead stated that Manoj Bajpayee deserved the award for his role in Satya. In response, Manoj narrated the entire incident, stating, "Ismein bohot badi sachai hai kyunki humlog the waha pe. Aur jab naam announce hua tha toh jitne log the waha pe sab naraaz hogaye the. Log khade ho kar chilla re the 'Bhiku Mhatre'. (There is a lot of truth in this because we were there. And when the name was announced, all the people there were angry, and people were standing up and shouting 'Bhiku Mhatre' (Manoj's character in Satya)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He further appreciated Salman Khan for his gracious behavior and remarked, “It was very gracious of Salman Khan ki wo stage pe gaye aur unhone bola ki 'pata nai mujhe kyun diya, yeh deserve toh Manoj karta ha'i. Aur yeh bolne ke liye bohot hi large-hearted hona padta hai and Salman did that. I really felt good ki industry mein kuch aese log bhi hai ( It was very gracious of Salman Khan to go on stage and say that I don't know why it was given to me, Manoj deserves it. And to say this, one has to be very large-hearted, and Salman did that. I really felt good that there are also such people in the industry)."



Watch the full interview here!

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he had already received a Best Actor Critic Award at that award show.

Bhaiyya Ji revolves around the tale of a man who defends his family and seeks retribution for the injustices inflicted upon his loved ones. Manoj Bajpayee, leading the action-packed drama, also assumes the role of a producer. Helmed by director Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is slated for release on May 24.

Bhaiyya Ji also marks the 100th film of the Satya actor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Jr NTR's RRR 'entertaining'; lauds Rishab Shetty's Kantara