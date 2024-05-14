The 8 Show is an upcoming South Korean series which is both written and directed by Han Jae Rim who previously penned shows like The King, Emergency Declaration, and more. Moreover, the show consists of a star-studded cast ensemble where Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee have taken up the lead roles. The plot of the K-drama follows eight participants who are participating in a game show for a hefty cash prize.

The 8 Show release date and time

The 8 Show is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024, and all the episode will drop at once. Scheduled for 8 episodes the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch The 8 Show

The show will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

Genre of The 8 Show

The show is described as a psychological thriller with hints of drama and mystery.

The 8 Show plot

Based on the webtoon Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin-soo, the story follows eight participants in a game show who has to survive to win a large sum of cash prize. The format of the show, Money Game, that they enter is that the contestants are made to live in an eight-story building that consists of nothing but concrete walls. The eight people have to stay together for a total of 100 days, and if they are able to do so, each of them get a share of the pool prize money worth 44.8 billion.

However, the twist in the game is that every time they spend the cash on essentials such as food, water, and electricity, an amount is deducted from the total winning prize. Moreover, everything inside the studio costs 100 times more than the usual price. The game might seem easier at first but it gets more twisted and sinister as time passes by.

The contestants soon find themselves in various difficult situations where they have to make tough choices. Moreover, with gradual story progression, the living space becomes more dangerous than it should be. It will be interesting to witness what oaths the characters choose to take and how the story evolves.

The 8 Show cast

The K-drama series consists of some of the most renowned actors from the South Korean entertainment industry. The show is led by Ryu Jun Yeol, who has appeared in various popular shows such as Reply 1988, The Producers, Lucky Romance, and more. He also starred in box-office hits such as The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, Money, The Battle: Roar to Victory, Aleonoid, and more.

Furthermore, Chun Woo Hee stars as the female lead of the show who appeared in notable films such as The Piper, The Beauty Inside, Love, Lies, Mother, Unlocked, The Wailing, and more. Currently, she is starring in the ongoing K-drama, The Atypical Family, alongside Jang Ki Yong. Park Jeong Min is also part of the cast list, having previously appeared in Park Chan Wook’s Descion to Leave and the mini-series Hellbound, which gained immense recognition during its release.

The rest of the cast ensemble includes Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jung Hee, and Bae Sung Woo. The eight cast members will take on the characters of the contestants who will be participating in the show for the cash prize.

