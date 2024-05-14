Stray Kids’ Lee Know decks out dapper fit at Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show; hangs out with actress Park Gyu Young

Stray Kids member Lee Know graced the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion show on May 13. The K-pop idol arrived in style donning the brand’s signature design. He was spotted enjoying the show and having a delightful time overall.

A short clip from the event also sparked curiosity on the internet which features the Stray Kids member interacting with actress Park Gyu Young.

Stray Kids' Lee Know's interaction with actress Park Gyu Young has fans guessing their conversation

At the Gucci Fashion show held on May 13, Lee Know was spotted having a conversation with Park Gyu Young, an actress known for A Good Day to Be a Dog, Celebrity, Dali & Cocky Prince, and more hit K-dramas.

The short clip instantly went viral online, with fans trying to guess their conversation. The K-celeb duo were also seated next to each other and seemed to have a fun-filled time at the show.

Watch Lee Know and Park Gyu Young’s interaction here:

Lee Know radiates confidence at Gucci Fashion Show; waves and smiles at fans

On this day, Lee Know looked very charming, exuding utmost radiance. Outside the event venue, he also had a short but sweet interaction with the fans waiting. When STAYs screamed his name, showering him with praise, he immediately waved and smiled at them.

Overall, from vibing to the background music to posing professionally at the photocall, the Stray Kids dancer was on top of his confidence at this event.

More celebrities present at Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show

Lee Know attended the Gucci Cruise Fashion show alongside many other global celebrities including Indian actress Alia Bhatt, Thai star Devika Hoorne, and a bunch of Hollywood A-listers like Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Paul Mascal, and more.

He also hung out with Paul Mascal, lead actor of the Hulu original series Normal People. Previously, Lee Know has modeled for Gucci numerous times. With his latest appearance, many fans are anticipating for the brand to name him an official ambassador.

Catch Up on Lee Know's recent activities

Lee Know was recently seen in Stray Kids’ latest single Lose My Breath’s music video, which is a collaborative track with American singer Charlie Puth.

Alongside the other members, he will also perform the song on the live TV program named Good Morning America. Scheduled for May 15, this will be Stray Kids’ first-ever guest appearance on the popular show.

