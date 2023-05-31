Reviving the Fiery Essence: 80s Makeup Looks for Daring Retro Glam

Take a time machine and set out to enjoy the glitz, glamor, and unabashed opulence of the 1980s beauty revolution! The 80s makeup look, with its electrifying colors and audacious styles, continues to captivate hearts and minds even decades later. It was a time when beauty knew no boundaries and makeup became an art form that screamed individuality. From the iconic red lips of Madonna to the dramatic eye makeup of Cyndi Lauper, '80s iconic looks were all about making a bold statement and leaving a lasting impression. Cheeks were rosy and vibrant, with blush applied generously for that youthful, flushed glow.

Join us as we dive into this kaleidoscope of nostalgia, where makeup became a vivid expression of confidence, and the beauty world was forever changed. Get ready to embrace the shimmering allure of the 80s and let your imagination run wild!

10 Iconic 80s Makeup Looks And Trends: Glitz And Glam

1. Electric Eyes

Electric eyes are a trend of using bold and vibrant eyeshadow colors, often in electric or neon shades, to create a striking and eye-catching look. The colorful and eccentric style of the iconic celebrity Cyndi Lauper turned "Electric Eyes" into a statement, dominating the 1980s eye makeup arena. Her fearless approach to makeup inspired many individuals to experiment with vibrant eyeshadow colors and push the boundaries of traditional beauty norms. Today, it serves as a reminder of the era's fearless self-expression and remains a source of inspiration for those seeking to infuse their makeup looks with retro flair.

2. Power Brows

This trend embraces thick, bold, and well-defined eyebrows as a prominent feature in makeup looks. The trend was popularized by Brooke Shields, the actress known for her role in Pretty Baby, who showcased her bold brows in iconic movies like The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. Bold brows have continued to be a popular trend for 80s eye makeup, with many individuals opting for thicker and more defined eyebrows in their makeup routines. Power brows remain a symbol of strength, confidence, and individuality in the realm of beauty.

3. Bold Blush

In the context of the 80s makeup, bold blush was a popular trend that emphasized a youthful and rosy complexion. The famous singer and songwriter Madonna made bold blush a style statement during the 80s, often wearing vibrant shades of pink or fuchsia on her cheeks. Her iconic looks in music videos and performances showcased her rosy and defined cheeks, making them a signature element of her style. Bold blush has since evolved, but it remains a popular trend today, inspiring and encouraging experimentation with vibrant cheek colors in modern beauty.

4. Contoured Cheekbones

Contoured cheekbones are a makeup technique that involves using shading and highlighting to enhance the natural bone structure of the face, particularly the cheekbones. Joan Collins was an iconic figure in the entertainment industry who embraced the trend and incorporated contoured cheekbones into her glamorous makeup looks in the 1980s. Her bold and glamorous looks in popular TV series like Dynasty showcased the power of well-executed contouring techniques, making it a sought-after makeup trend of the era.

5. Lip Power

The American actress Demi Moore played a significant role in shaping the perception of strong and bold lip colors, making them an essential element of modern makeup looks. Her iconic looks on the red carpet and in films showcased the power and impact of a bold lip, solidifying red lip color as an 80s makeup trend. Since then, people have continued to embrace bold lip colors to express their unique personalities and make a statement.

6. Glitter And Shimmer

Glitter and sparkles was a hit 80s eyeshadow element, popularized by Diana Ross. Her signature style helped popularize the trend and encouraged others to experiment with sparkling eyeshadows. The trend has continued to evolve over the years, with modern variations and formulations available today. Many celebrities and makeup lovers continue to be drawn to the attraction of glitter eyeshadows, using them in their daily makeup regimens or for special events to give a bit of glitz.

7. Dramatic Eyeliner

In the 1980s, Blondie's lead vocalist Debbie Harry gained fame for her edgy and rebellious look. She frequently used thick, dramatic eyeliner, creating a distinctive style that emphasized her eyes and gave her whole appearance a rock 'n' roll feel. Her distinctive eyeliner style, characterized by thick, dark lines that often extended into dramatic wings, helped popularize the trend during the era. Her confidence and fierce persona, combined with her eyeliner choices, made a lasting impact on the fashion and beauty industry. The 80s eyeliner remains a staple in makeup routines today, and various eyeliner styles continue to be celebrated.

8. Rainbow Lashes

A colorful and vibrant trend where multiple shades of mascara or false eyelashes are applied to create a whimsical and eye-catching look. RuPaul, a drag queen, and performer, played a significant role in promoting this trend with his bold and extravagant makeup looks, often featuring dramatic lashes in a range of colors. His use of vibrant and playful lash colors has inspired many individuals to experiment with colorful lashes, embracing the freedom of self-expression and breaking away from traditional beauty norms. The trend of rainbow lashes has since gained popularity, not only in the drag and performance art scene but also among makeup enthusiasts and individuals looking to add a fun and creative twist to their eye makeup.

9. Lip Liners

Lip liners are used to outline and define the contours of the lips. In the 1980s, Madonna propelled the usage of lip liners into popularity with her signature beauty look, frequently showcasing a distinctive and exaggerated lip shape characterized by the application of a dark lip liner that overlined her natural lip line. Her statement-making lipliner style added an edgy and provocative touch to her overall aesthetic, cementing her status as a style icon of the decade. Since then, lip liners have become a staple in makeup routines, valued for their ability to create well-defined and sculpted lips. Madonna's influential use of lip liners in the 1980s makeup has left a lasting impact on the beauty industry, inspiring many to experiment with bold and defined lips as a form of self-expression.

10. Metallic Fuschia Lips

Jane Seymour became an icon in the 80s, thanks to her performances in movies like Somewhere in Time and the TV show Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. She adopted the voluminous, edgy makeup trends of the day and frequently used metallic fuchsia lips as part of her eye-catching, avant-garde ensembles. Her decision to wear this striking and eye-catching lip color demonstrated her self-assurance and readiness to try out daring cosmetic looks. Metallic fuchsia lips were a glam and self-expression staple of the 1980s and have now evolved into a timeless style. Metallic fuchsia lips are still popular among women who want to amp up the drama and elegance of their looks.

80s Fashion Trends to Complete Your Look

1. Hairstyles in the 1980s

The 80s era was also known for its daring and unusual hairstyles, such as huge hair, voluminous hairstyles, mullets, feathered hair, crimped hair, side ponytails, and spikey hair. Big hair was achieved with backcombing, perming, and using hair products. Mullets exuded an edgy vibe, while feathered hair boasted soft, feather-like layers. Crimped hair took on a zigzag or wavy texture, while side ponytails captured a playful and youthful spirit. Spikey hair, on the other hand, was achieved through the use of gel or mousse.

2. Make a Statement with Nails

The 80s fashion makeup saw a surge in nail styles and paints that included bright neon colors, French tips, metallic and shimmery nail polishes, nail art, long and dramatic nails, airbrushed designs, and the use of glitter and rhinestones. Neon colors like electric blue, hot pink, lime green, and fluorescent orange were popular for creating attention-grabbing manicures. Airbrushed designs featured intricate and detailed designs, while glitter and rhinestones added extra sparkle and bling to nails. These trends continue to inspire contemporary nail art and manicure styles even today.

What Makeup was Popular in the 80’s

1. Blue Eyeliner

When Princess Diana wore the blue eyeliner it became the talk of the town in the 1980s. Her use of blue eyeliner helped shift beauty trends and encouraged people to experiment with unconventional colors for eye makeup. It has continued to evolve and remains a popular choice for those seeking to make a statement with their eye makeup.

2. Smokey Pink Eyes And Lips

Christie Brinkley popularized the pink smokey eyes and lips trend in the 80s, combining soft, pink-toned eyeshadows with a coordinating pink lip color. Her influence made it a sought-after look and remains a classic choice for those seeking a romantic and glamorous makeup style.

How to Flaunt 80s Makeup Look in 2023

Creating a 1980s-inspired makeup look in 2023 can be a fun way to embrace retro fashion and pay homage to the iconic beauty trends of that era. Here are some steps to help you achieve a 1980s makeup look:

1. Foundation

Start by applying a matte foundation or a light layer of powder to achieve a smooth and even complexion. In the 80s, a matte finish was popular, so avoid dewy or luminous foundations.

2. Contouring

Contour your cheekbones and jawline using a matte bronzer or a slightly darker shade of foundation. The 80s embraced strong and defined facial features, so go for a more structured and sculpted look.

3. Vibrant Blush

Apply a bright and intense blush color to the apples of your cheeks. Opt for vibrant pinks, corals, or even deeper shades like hot pink or fuchsia. The key is to create a flush of color on your cheeks, so don't be afraid to apply it generously.

4. Bold Eyes Shades

Focus on the eyes by using vibrant and bold eyeshadow colors. The 1980s eye makeup saw a lot of use of vivid blues, purples, greens, and pinks. Apply a vibrant shade to the eyelids and blend it slightly above the crease. You can also experiment by adding shimmery or metallic eyeshadows for a touch of glam.

5. Intense Eyeliner

Embrace thick and dramatic eyeliner for a true 80s makeup look. For a winged form, use black or dark eyeliner along the top lash line and extend it just past the outer corner of the eye. You can also apply bold-colored eyeliner, such as electric blue or neon pink, for an even more authentic 80s vibe.

6. Voluminous Lashes

Achieve a wide-eyed look by applying several coats of mascara to both your upper and lower lashes. In the 80s, big and voluminous lashes were favored, so feel free to layer on the mascara for added drama. You can also consider using false lashes for an extra glamorous touch.

7. Lip Color

Finish off your 80s look with a bold lip color. Choose vibrant shades of pink, coral, or red. Opt for a matte or slightly glossy finish, and don't be afraid to slightly overdraw your lips for a fuller look.

Remember, the 1980s were all about embracing bold and vibrant makeup, so feel free to play with colors and have fun with your look. Don't be afraid to experiment and add your personal touch to create a unique interpretation of the 80s makeup style in 2023.

Conclusion

The 80s makeup look was an era of boldness, self-expression, and experimentation. Celebrities like Madonna, Princess Diana, Christie Brinkley, and Jane Seymour became style icons who pushed the boundaries of makeup. Today, the 80s fashion style is celebrated for its retro charm and nostalgic appeal. It offers endless inspiration and opportunities for creativity, such as neon colors, power brows, bold cheeks, and metallic fuchsia lips. The 1980s reminds us that makeup is about having fun, expressing ourselves, and embracing our individuality.

