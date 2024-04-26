King collaborates with pop sensation Jason Derulo for summer track Bumpa post Nick Jonas and his Maan Meri Jaan

Singer and rapper King, known for his soulful and romantic tracks, has delivered hits like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, Legends, OOPS, and many more. He has created a fanbase by seamlessly blending traditional Indian sounds with contemporary beats.

The singer recently collaborated with Nick Jonas for Maan Meri Jaan and now he has joined forces with American pop sensation Jason Derulo. This also marks Derulo's first collaboration with an Indian artist.

KING and Jason Derulo unite for summer anthem Bumpa

India's pop superstar, King, and international sensation Jason Derulo, known for his chart-topping hits, have teamed up to deliver this year's biggest party anthem, Bumpa. The song boasts high energy, Jason Derulo's dynamic dance moves, and King's distinctive swagger, all of which promise to make it the ideal summer hit.

The music video, which was shot in Barcelona, features both performers as well as a fantastic troupe of dancers, adding to the song's unmissable feel. This track, choreographed by the French team Les Twins, who have previously collaborated with worldwide superstars Beyoncé and Jason Derulo, will have you grooving like there's no tomorrow.

Check out the Bumpa song here: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

KING and Jason Derulo talk about the song Bumpa

Adding to the excitement, King shared his thoughts on the collaboration and said, "Working with Jason on Bumpa was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I'm all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and Bumpa is just the start. Collaborating with Jason was amazing, and looking to bring the house down with this banger track!”

Advertisement

American singer Jason Derulo added, "Bumpa has been an incredible experience. King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide. I'm eager to see India and the rest of the world groove to our creation."

With Bumpa, King and Jason Derulo hope to capture fans around the world by promising an unforgettable dance experience. The song is released today by Warner Music India and will be available on all streaming platforms.

Prepare to groove to the biggest summer party anthem of the year!

ALSO READ: Revisiting 5 chart-topping songs of King ahead of Vh1 Supersonic 2024; Maan Meri Jaan to Tu Aake Dekhle