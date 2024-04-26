'Putting Things Into Turmoil': Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Son Going Off To College Is Giving Her 'Nervous Breakdown'

Gwyneth Paltrow like any other mother is dreading the day her youngest son Moses Martin leaves home for college. The mother of two shares her children Apple and Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The actress opened up about how the thought of her son going off to college gives her a “nervous breakdown.” Here’s what the star revealed.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her son going off to college

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two kids Apple and Moses with her ex-husband. The actress recently opened up about being an empty nester as her younger son gets ready to move away for college. Apple left for college in 2022 and her 19-year-old brother is set to start college soon. Gwyneth spoke about how she is in “turmoil” over the situation.

“It’s kind of giving me a nervous breakdown, if I’m honest,” the actress revealed as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I started being like, ‘Oh my God, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move.’ It’s sort of putting things into turmoil,” she added.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Paltrow spoke about how a huge part of her identity has been “being a mother.” The actress also pointed out that her oldest is now 20. She explained how she has “oriented my whole life around” her kids and their schedules while factoring in when their school starts and ends. Gwyneth shared how as a parent you have to learn to let go of your kids in “increments” when they start doing tasks like driving themselves. She described it being a “slower process.”

Advertisement

Gwyneth said that she resonated with a quote from the psychologist Jennifer Freed that says, “I would like you to think of it as being free birds instead of having an empty nest.” The Goop founder spoke about how she is trying to see this as an opportuning to be free rather than focus on the sense of loss. “And I could say yes to a girls’ weekend because I didn’t feel guilty. That kind of thing,” she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about motherhood

Paltrow opened up about her experiences being a mother, she shared how being a mother has made her “so defined and so fulfilled.” The actress described her feelings on her son leaving The Sunday Times as " incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening.”

The actress also recalled how she felt when Apple left for college two years ago. “It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears,” she revealed. Gwyneth noted that she often but as much as “she’d like.” She added I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

She also spoke about her children’s contrasting approach while starting college. In an interview with Bustle, Paltrow shared that her daughter was “very clear” about what she wanted and did “everything in her power” to do that. Her son’s approach was “more relaxed.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcomed their firstborn in 2004 and had their second child in 2006.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Taking Help From Her Children To Understand Memes; Find Out As Actress Reveals