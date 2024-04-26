Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 45th Birthday With Hot Chocolate; Details Here

Kourtney Kardashian turned 45 on April 18. The oldest Kardashian sister started her special day in a wholesome and very filing way.

The star posted a picture of her birthday breakfast which featured a warm cup of hot chocolate. This is how Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated her 45th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated a birthday at IHOP

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday in a very non-Kardashian way. The star opted for a birthday contrasting the elaborate and glamorous events and birthday parties the Kardashian family is known for. A picture posted to Kourtney’s Instagram featured a glass of IHOP hot chocolate.

The hot chocolate was poured into a glass specially customized for her birthday which read, Kourt x IHOP. "Birthday breakfast," the birthday girl captioned the photo. The star also reposted a video of her with a floral-themed birthday cake. In the video, Kourtney's friends sang "Happy Birthday" to her as she posed with the cake with blueberries placed specifically to make them look like flowers. "I have the best friends," Kourtney wrote when she reported the video. Kourtney sported black sunglasses, a skeleton t-shirt, and, a headband with Happy Birthday attached to it.

Kim Kardashian also posted a picture of her sister’s birthday celebration. The picture featured the customized birthday mug and an invite that dictated that the dress code was all black. This birthday celebration comes after Kourtney took a vacation beach vacation with her husband Travis Barker their son Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian prioritizes family

Kourtney gave birth to son Rocky in November. A source close to the star reveals that her priorities changed drastically after marrying Travis Barker. The source shared how Rocky brings “joy to everyone” in the Kardshian-Barker clan.

Travis paid tribute to his wife on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. The musician called Kourtney his “soulmate” and “best friend forever.” He gushed about her while calling her the “most amazing wife a person could ask for.”

Kourtney posted multiple pictures from her tropical vacation, one that featured her husband Travis holding their son Rocky as she looked at them with adoration. Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

