15 Best 80s fashion trends to dress in 2022

Minimalism has long been the preferred aesthetic in terms of fashion, but right now a shift is in the air. A new wave of maximal 80s summer fashion that seems to have come directly out of the 1980s has been introduced by designers and style icons alike. These individuals may have grown tired of all those simple designs. Big shoulders, vivid colors, and a ton of statement-making outfits are bringing back the pleasure of fashion. This 1980s design trend is ideal for putting together vibrant and striking ensembles and promises to give your wardrobe a fresh, glitzy sense of style.

The most iconic 80s fashion trends are:

1. Hip-hop 80s fashion

In the 1980s fashion, hip-hop music, and culture were highly popular. As a result, hip-hop fashion was also popular, particularly in cities. Hip-hop fashion for women was similar to that for men, drawing inspiration from celebrities like Queen Latifah and the legendary Salt-N-Pepa trio. The look was marked by baggy silhouettes, sporty accents, vivid colors, and strong patterns. The two most popular accessories were shoes and snapback hats.

2. Punk 80s fashion

Punk music from the 1980s existed before the 1990s grunge. The 1980s saw the emergence of this rebellious style, which marked a significant break from the decade's glitzy beginning. The punk look was intense and edgy, with staples like heavy-duty boots, band t-shirts, ripped jeans, and studded leather jackets. This subculture's hairstyles were also outlandish and confrontational. Punk clothes are currently regaining popularity. However, the appearance is a little more relaxed and understated.

3. Black 80s Fashion

The 1980s had a large number of black fashion icons, including Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, and Iman. Despite having individual styles, they all wore looks with attitude and did so with grace and confidence. Over-the-knee boots, shoulder pads, body con, and leather were all necessary components for those channeling these fashionable icons. These kinds of audacious designs looked elegant and striking whether they were worn singly or combined.

4. Madonna ’80s fashion

Madonna 80s fashion ruled the music and fashion of the 1980s. Her 80s style was equally recognized as one of the most influential musicians of the day. She has undergone several changes over each decade, but the 1980s stand out for a variety of reasons. At the beginning of her career, the star frequently wore a loose-fitting t-shirt or a sleeveless top with leggings or Capri pants. Low-heeled shoes, such as ballet flats, and ankle booties, were popular during this decade, and Madonna's 80s fashion made them a mainstay of her collection. Choose an excessive amount of jewelry, especially cross-shaped necklaces, bangles, and hoops to achieve the Queen of Pop look.

5. Teens 80s Fashion

Teen films featured some of the most well-known 1980s fashion, which frequently served as excellent inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. The everyday school wear of Molly Ringwald in Pretty in Pink, which included her floral-filled vests, large blazers, lace trimmings, and delicate pearls and brooches, has become a hallmark of the time. The Preppy look was inspired by films like Heathers, but with a modern touch by Veronica's patchwork blazers and black tunics. On TV sitcoms like Saved By the Bell, straight-leg jeans and tucked-in shorts were popular; for a more relaxed look, pair them with ankle boots, sneakers, or flats.

6. 80s fashion kids

The 80s fashion kids saw a lot of colors, playful patterns, and enjoyment in children's fashion. This era valued loose-fitting jeans, layers of vivid hues, bold headgear, and comfortable shoes to support recreational activities, much like the settings in Stranger Things. Choose a few essential color combinations to achieve this 80s style, such as yellow and pink, and combine them with denim or black to make the color pop. An excellent approach to jazz up a vintage ensemble is with ruffled skirts, ankle-high socks, and an off-the-shoulder top.

7. Neon 80s fashion men

The neon trend may come to mind when someone considers it a traditional '80s staple. Even though it was only popular for a brief while throughout the decade, it has now become a staple. Bright colors like green and pink were very popular, and they were frequently coupled with black or white to make them stand out more. To duplicate this look today, pair scaled-back pants or a skirt with a yellow sweater or blazer. Similar to the 1980s, the easiest approach to make the most of this look is to keep the other tones understated and let the vivid hues take center stage.

8. Goth 80s fashion women

The punk movement, which had developed a decade earlier, was the root of the goth trend, which began in the 1980s fashion. The 80s style and makeup have been influenced by stars like Siouxie Sioux and Robert Smith; the greater the hair, the better. While it's common to see a variety of gothic aesthetic subgenres, in this period, Trad Goth was more about layering a lot of black, leather, and different textures. This decade also witnessed crossovers between genres; chunky boots, piercings, and vestiges of punk-style clothing, such as plaid, were commonplace.

9. Preppy 80s fashion women

Since the 1980s, preppy clothes have been a significant trend and are still a popular option. Although fashion has changed to reflect era-specific trends, the 1980s were all about maintaining a tidy image. Pastel and neutral colors were popular in the middle of the 1980s, but later in the decade, darker colors like burgundy, black, brown, and navy were more prevalent. To duplicate this 80s style, layer a turtleneck with an open shirt and a cardigan that may be worn loosely or wrapped around your waist or shoulders. Boat shoes or sneakers and a pair of light-colored pants round off the look.

10. Beachy 80s summer fashion women

Swimwear from the 1980s is most commonly associated with high-cut bikinis and vivid colors. This period was focused on experimenting with various silhouettes and styles to lengthen the limbs and emphasize the hips. Going to the beach during the power dressing era was all about flaunting your assets. This comprised cut-out one-pieces, bandeau bikini tops, and bottoms with super-high cuts and vibrant prints. Similar to the decade's fitness and aerobic fads, California's surf scene contributed to the explosion of beachwear. Bright colors with animal designs and minimal coverage were the most popular choices.

11. Skater 80s summer fashion

Skateboarding did not experience much growth during the 1980s, but the decade's two extremes saw a spike in interest. Early 1980s clothing still featured elements from the late 1970s, such as cut-off denim shorts, striped shirts, and plain white sneakers. The grunge subculture was ready to take off by the time the 1980s were coming to a conclusion, which meant that backward caps, denim vests, colorful pants, and skate sneakers were in style. Take a cue from The Hags, an all-girl skate club that had a major impact on 1980s skater design.

12. Workout 80s fashion

Undoubtedly, a picture of Jane Fonda wearing leg warmers and a leotard comes to mind when you think of the 1980s. After all, her aerobics films sparked a new wave of exercise fashion during the decade and were incredibly successful. The flamboyant clothing for ladies in this workout 80s style matched the decade's excess-themed aesthetic. The 1980s fitness trend was loud and bold, with everything from neon-colored leggings and cycle shorts to high-rise bodysuits and headbands.

13. Dad 80s fashion men

In the 1980s, men's fashion was dominated by enormous, bulky sweaters, oversized suits, and business chic, especially in the corporate sectors. The office was the focal point of dad fashion during this time, especially in pop culture. During the 1940s suiting power renaissance, straightforward and subtle styles with a contemporary twist were frequently found. Sticking to a straightforward color scheme, like cream and neutrals, or a duo-chrome ensemble, like back and blue, was a prevalent theme for this era. Use a pair of slim-fitting jeans, a roomy blazer, and a shirt that is tucked in with a thin belt to recreate this style. The more oversized the shirt, the better; the goal was to project a casual yet professional atmosphere.

14. Mom 80s fashion women

One of the strongest impacts on denim over the past two decades has been mothers from the 1980s. Layering sweaters, cardigans, shirts, and blazers for a sophisticated and fashionable look was the key to dressing for motherhood at this age. You can easily pull off this style by layering an oversized blazer over a shirt, belting the waist, and wearing high-waisted trousers or a pencil skirt. You can even go with the timeless Mom jeans. For a sleek and genuine look, add 80s dress shoes or ankle boots.

15. 80s fashion men in business look

With a strong business look, channel your inner Tess McGill or Mugler woman from Working Girl. With its very strong and angular suiting shapes, the 1980s fashion was the pinnacle of power dressing. Shoulder pads were popular during this time and are a terrific method to give the appearance of a small waist and an hourglass figure. The rise in business clothes during the decade was a tribute to the suiting from the 1940s, which served as a symbol of feminism and women's rights. Thierry Mugler, who redefined what a strong woman should look like in the office with exaggerated lapels, slim-cut pencil skirts, and accents of lace merged hyper-masculine and feminine sensibilities into an instantly recognizable 80s style, was one of this era's main influencers.

The 80s fashion decade holds such a unique place in the world of fashion, trends, and styles. In an era before social media and fashion influencers, 80s summer fashion derived its inspiration from music and TV shows, producing more style icons than any other decade.

