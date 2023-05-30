Eyebrows for Oval Face Shapes to Accentuate Your Facial Features

The power of eyebrows for an oval face is often overlooked when it comes to enhancing the structure of the face. While we meticulously highlight various aspects of our face, such as our lips, eyes, and cheekbones, we often forget to pay heed to the importance of mapping out our brows to truly flatter our face shape. These expressive arches not only frame eyes but can also enhance the overall facial features. However, it is crucial to understand that an ideal eyebrow style differs depending on an individual's face shape.

If you're blessed with an oval face shape, you're in luck! Oval faces are known for their balanced proportions and versatility when it comes to eyebrow styling. With the right techniques and tips that complement your facial structure, you can take your eyebrows from ordinary to extraordinary. Here, we bring you a mini guide to assist you in eyebrow grooming and selecting eyebrow shapes that perfectly complement oval faces, enhancing your overall appearance. Keep scrolling to discover the art of accentuating your facial features like a pro.

How to Recognize Your Face Shape?

Identifying your face shape is an essential step in determining the most flattering eyebrow shape and overall makeup looks for your unique features. Here are some general guidelines to help you identify your face shape:

Oval Face Shape: This type of face shape possesses balanced proportions, with the length being approximately 1.5 times the width. The forehead is a little wider as compared to the chin, and the jawline is gently curved.

This type of face shape possesses balanced proportions, with the length being approximately 1.5 times the width. The forehead is a little wider as compared to the chin, and the jawline is gently curved. Diamond Face Shape: Diamond faces have a narrow hairline and chin, with the cheekbones being the widest part of the face. The jawline is usually pointed, creating a diamond-like shape.

Diamond faces have a narrow hairline and chin, with the cheekbones being the widest part of the face. The jawline is usually pointed, creating a diamond-like shape. Round Face Shape: Round faces have similar width and length, with fuller cheeks and a softer, less angular jawline. The forehead and jawline have a similar width.

Round faces have similar width and length, with fuller cheeks and a softer, less angular jawline. The forehead and jawline have a similar width. Square Face Shape: Square faces have a strong, angular jawline and a forehead that is almost the same broadness as the jawline. The face has straight sides, creating a square or rectangular appearance.

Square faces have a strong, angular jawline and a forehead that is almost the same broadness as the jawline. The face has straight sides, creating a square or rectangular appearance. Heart Face Shape: Heart-shaped faces have a broader forehead that gradually narrows down to a pointed chin. The cheekbones may be prominent, and the face can have a gentle curve or a more pronounced heart shape.

Natural And Perfect Eyebrow Shapes for People with Oval Face

Oval faces are widely regarded as the ideal face shape, and those who possess this shape are fortunate as they have the flexibility to experiment with various eye makeup and eyebrow shapes. Many renowned celebrities like Katy Perry, Emma Watson, and Kim Kardashian are among the lucky individuals with oval faces. The old-fashioned high arches and soft angled style are considered the perfect eyebrow shape for oval face. These two eyebrow styles often gain the spotlight and beautifully complement the balanced proportions that are naturally embraced by an oval face shape, ensuring a harmonious and well-balanced appearance.

Advertisement

Let’s delve into these two most beautiful eyebrow shapes to comprehend their exact shape and how they boost the features of those with oval face shapes.

1. The Classic High-arched Eyebrows

The classic high-arched eyebrows have long been revered for their timeless elegance and ability to create a polished and sophisticated look. This eyebrow shape is characterized by a defined, elevated arch that beautifully frames the eyes and adds an instant lift to the face. When it comes to selecting the perfect eyebrow shape for individuals with oval faces, classic high arches are a popular choice. This style complements the balanced proportions of an oval face and adds a touch of glamour and allure. The classic high-arched eyebrows lend an air of sophistication and can complement various makeup looks, from natural to glamorous.

Have you ever observed the eyebrow style of the renowned celebrity Meghan Fox? She has the best thick high arched eyebrows that beautifully uplift her facial structure. If your eyebrows aren’t naturally thick, you can consider choosing thin high arched eyebrows as an alternative. It looks equally gorgeous. Both shapes have the ability to enhance the eyes, create the illusion of lifted facial features, and provide a more polished appearance.

How to Achieve the Perfect Shape of High-Arched Eyebrows?

Start by selecting a brow pencil that is similar to the color of your natural brows. This will ensure a seamless and natural look.

Try to capture the peak of your arch by aligning a straight edge (such as a makeup brush or pencil) from the bottom inner corner of your brow to the outer brow. This will indicate where the highest point of your arch should be.

Keep your hand steady and make feather-light strokes, from the bottom inner corner of your brow to the top of the arch. Make sure to follow the natural shape of your brows. Repeat the same on the outer brow.

To add depth and fullness, gently shade your eyebrows by using a brush. This helps to create a more natural appearance and fills in any sparse areas. Blend the shadow carefully for a seamless finish.

Use a concealer that matches your skin tone to clean up and define the edges of your eyebrows. With a small brush, carefully apply the concealer along the upper and lower edges of your brows, ensuring a clean and sharp look.

Now, dab some concealer to clean up any excess fallout or smudges that may have occurred above or below your eyebrows. This step helps to highlight the shape and ensure a polished appearance.

2. Soft Angled Eyebrow Shape

Advertisement

This eyebrow style combines elements of both arched and angled shapes, resulting in a gentle slope with a subtle arch. Unlike a sharply angled eyebrow, the soft angled shape features a more gradual and rounded arch, creating a softer and more natural look. This style helps in enhancing the natural curves of the brow while maintaining a balanced appearance of the face. Soft-angled eyebrow shapes offer versatility in terms of thickness, giving you the freedom to customize it according to your preferences. Whether you want to prefer ultra-thin, thin, medium, or thick eyebrows, this brow style can be adapted accordingly.

If you're aiming for a daytime or more natural look, opting for thin eyebrows with a lower arch can be preferred. This creates a subtle and understated appearance that complements a wide range of makeup styles. On the other hand, for a more dramatic and bold look, you can confidently embrace thick, high soft angled brows. This style draws attention to the eyes and adds intensity to your overall expression. It's perfect for special occasions or when you want to make a striking impression. By adding subtle definition and framing the eyes beautifully, the soft angled eyebrow shape helps to balance the features of an oval face.

Remember, when deciding on the thickness and height of your soft-angled eyebrows, it's important to consider your personal style, face shape, and the overall effect you want to achieve. Experiment with different variations to find the perfect balance that enhances your features and aligns with your desired aesthetic.

How to Achieve the Perfect Shape of Soft-angled Eyebrows?

To achieve this eyebrow shape for oval face, start by identifying the three key points: the beginning, arch, and end of the brow. The beginning should align with the inner corner of the eye, while the arch should be positioned slightly above the pupil. Finally, the end of the brow should extend past the outer corner of the eye.

When shaping the brows, begin by using a lighter shade of brow pencil or a brush to outline the desired shape. Start by creating a straight line that gradually curves around the top and bottom of the eyebrows, maintaining a soft and subtle curve.

Ensure that the strokes are light and feathery to achieve a natural appearance. Alternatively, a brush can be used to soften any sharp edges, resulting in a softer and more effortless brow look.

The soft angled eyebrow shape has the advantage of making your face appear longer, especially if you have a roundish oval face shape. The curves and angles of this style work harmoniously with the balanced proportions of an oval face.

For added convenience and precision, consider using eyebrow stencils. These stencils provide templates that can help you achieve the desired soft-angled shape with ease, ensuring symmetry and accuracy.

Conclusion

Advertisement

Paying attention to your eyebrow shape is the key to boosting your facial features and enhancing your overall look. So, never underestimate the impact your eyebrows can have on achieving your desired makeup look. Have you ever noticed how certain eyebrow shapes wreak havoc on the whole makeup? This occurs because the framing of the brows does not harmonize with the facial features. The aforementioned list of eyebrows for oval face shape can work well to highlight your unique features. It can further help in achieving a put-together and balanced appearance. Remember, the perfect eyebrow shape can make a significant difference in framing your face and drawing attention to your eyes. Regardless of whether you lean towards a high arch to achieve a glamorous look or a softly angled shape for a delicate and natural appeal, there are numerous techniques and tools at your disposal to assist you in achieving optimal results.

So, take the time to experiment and reach out to a professional to find the eyebrow shape that best suits your face shape. Embrace the well-defined eyebrows and witness the transformative impact they can have on your overall look.

ALSO READ: How to get the perfect eyebrows for your face shape