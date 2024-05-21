Nayanthara takes her kids Uyir and Ulag on an auto ride in Chennai; shares VIDEO

Despite maintaining a glorious professional career, Nayanthara has always made it a point to ensure she devotes equal time to her personal life as well. Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, the actress never misses a chance to give a peek into her sweet life with her husband Vignesh Shivan and her twin boys Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara’s auto ride experience with her twin kids

The Jawan actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of her auto ride experience on a night out. From the video, we could see glimpses of her boys Uyir and Ulag. Although Vignesh Shivan was not captured in the video, Nayanthara’s tag was enough proof that the director was also present during the auto ride.

This is not the first time that Lady Superstar has captured moments with her family. Even as recently as a few days ago, the actress shared a few adorable pictures with her better half as they held hands and stared into each other's eyes with love.

Ever since the birth of her twin kids, Nayanthara has also actively documented her moments with them. On Mother’s Day, Vignesh shared a few videos and images of Nayan with her adorably naughty boys.

Happy Mother’s Day👩‍👦‍👦to all the Super Moms 😇💝 pic.twitter.com/BxYyOJl0vK — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) May 12, 2024

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the highly controversial Annapoorani, where she essayed the role of a temple cook’s daughter who goes against her family’s wishes to fight for her beliefs. However, the film got in a lot of trouble. Netflix had to take the film down after Hindu sentiments were reportedly hurt.

She was also seen in the Bollywood film Jawan, where she romanced Shah Rukh Khan. Her role as a fierce cop was duly appreciated by fans across the country.

Nayanthara’s upcoming movies

Nayanthara will next be seen in the movie 'The Test' where she will star alongside actors such as Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine and others. The film has been written and directed by S. Sashikanth and follows the story of three individuals and how their lives get intertwined during an iconic test match. The shoot of 'The Test' has been wrapped up and is expected to arrive in theatres soon.

Apart from The Test, Nayanthara will also be seen in a Malayalam movie titled 'Dear Students', where she will star opposite Nivin Pauly. This marks the reunion of the two actors after their collaboration in Love Action Drama.

