Marvel Exec Talks About Spider-Man's Cameo In X-Men '97 And Its ‘Potential’ Future

As the 1990s Marvel show X-Men ‘97 first season finale aired this week, fans are hopeful about the reboot of their favorite Spider-Man: The Animated Series. And to their good news, Marvel executives have given a positive nod on the same.

The return of the X-Men: The Animated Series as X-Men’97, featuring cameos from Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, has opened doors for an entire era of Marvel animation. In an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant, Brad Winderbaum, Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation at Marvel Studios, discussed the excitement surrounding the much-awaited and anticipated return of Spider-Man: The Animated Series within the X-Men sequel.

Marvel Studios talks about a “potential” Spider-Man animation series

Regarding the cameo, Winderbaum said, “It is amazing to see them back on screen together, I wish we could tell that whole adventure with Madame Web and figure out how exactly he did it! (laughs) Maybe one day, we as fanboys could certainly dream.”

When asked if this qualifies as a draft for the plot in case they get a Spider-Man '98 on screen, he said, "There is always potential, right? I don't want to close the door on anything." However, he believes that X-Men '97 will dominate the 1990s for the time being. While the number of guest stars or tell tales from other Marvel characters to be featured is yet to be decided, he added, it will all be seen from the perspective of X-Men.

Peter Parker and Mary Jane feature in X-Men ‘97

In the first episode of the three-part season finale of X-Men '97, Tolerance Is Extinction, Parker dons the Spider-Man suit and watches as Erik "Magnus" Lehnsherr/Magneto unleash a worldwide electromagnetic pulse to stop Bastion's Prime Sentinels from assaulting the mutant community worldwide. While other street-level superheroes like Daredevil, Cloak, and Dagger fight to defend New York City as Erik's space base, Asteroid M, hurtles toward Earth in Tolerance Is Extinction Part 3, Parker in his civilian clothes, observes the chaos with his longtime girlfriend Mary Jane Watson aka MJ and his rival from university, Flash Thompson.

Since her destiny was left unclear at the end of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, MJ's appearance at this moment is particularly significant and thrilling for the fans.

The two superheroes first crossed over in a couple of episodes of the Spider-Man series. Parker comes to Professor Charles Xavier for assistance in dealing with an illness that he has gotten that is producing strange mutations in his body and superhuman abilities. Following this, he teams up with the X-Men to stop the insane scientist Herbert Landon from destroying the mutant race.

About the animated series X-Men ‘97

Created by Beau DeMayo, the Disney+ series is a revival of the 1992 series Marvel X-Men: The Animated Series, inspired by the Marvel Comics superhero team the X-Men. It continues the story of the X-Men, who encounter new difficulties after losing their leader Professor X. The show premiered on March 20 this year.

Stars playing the members of the X-Men include Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), J. P. Karliak (Morph), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), A. J. LoCascio (Gambit), Holly Chou (Jubilee), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Lucas Bishop), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ross Marquand (Professor Charles Xavier), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler).

