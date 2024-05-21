Meet actor who debuted in YRF movie, worked with Shahid Kapoor, made cameo in Salman Khan's film, but is now a Jyotish

Do you remember the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai? This romantic comedy, produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, revolved around a love triangle. The film starred Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill and marked the debut of the actress, who played the character of Anjali Sharma. We are talking about Tulip Joshi.

Tulip has worked with Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan in her acting career but hasn’t been seen on the big screen in a long time. In this piece, we explore her past works and her current profession as a Jyotish.

A look at Tulip Joshi’s acting career

Tulip Joshi entered the world of modeling soon after her graduation. She participated in the Miss India pageant in 2000 and worked in multiple advertisements. In 2002, she became the face of the YRF film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Tulip was credited as Sanjana in the film, as she was advised to change her name to make it more appealing to the masses. However, she later reverted to her original name.

Tulip's 2003 film Matrubhoomi received a lot of acclaim and accolades at international film festivals. She appeared as Sarah in Dil Maange More, starring Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Soha Ali Khan. Her other works in Hindi cinema include Dhokha, Superstar, and more.

Tulip’s filmography also includes movies in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi languages. In 2014, Tulip made a cameo appearance in the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Tulip hasn't been seen in films after that. She also ventured into television with the series Airlines - Har Udaan Ek Toofan.

Tulip Joshi is now a Vedic astrologer and lifestyle consultant

According to Tulip Joshi’s official website, she is a Jyotish. She has nearly a decade and a half of study and practice in the field and does individual Vedic astrology readings and lifestyle consultations.

Tulip Joshi’s social media presence

Apart from her website, Tulip Joshi has an active Instagram account with over 23k followers. On the handle, she offers glimpses of her personal life by sharing candid pictures of herself. Tulip has also posted pieces of her art and writings inspired by Vedic philosophies.

