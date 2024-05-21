Vijay Deverakonda says he prank-called brother Anand Deverakonda’s girlfriends; makes a shocking revelation

Anand Deverakonda’s fans are eagerly waiting to witness him in a completely different form in the upcoming action entertainer, Gam Gam Ganesha. The film’s trailer was launched on May 20, 2024, at Hyderabad with the main cast and crew in attendance.

Meanwhile, a moment at the event received much attention on social media when Anand called brother Vijay Deverakonda in the middle of the event. While the reporters asked a few questions to Vijay, the latter revealed an unknown fact about Anand.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals how Anand sent voice messages to his girlfriends

During the latest trailer launch event, Anand Deverakonda addressed a lot of things in his speech. As mentioned, his brother Vijay Deverakonda also participated after Anand called him.

While the Liger star responded to the questions from the reporters, he revealed at one point, “Anand used to prank call and send voice messages to my girlfriends.”

Anand Deverakonda discloses a few more things about his character in the film

The Middle Class Melodies star said at the event that the role played by him in Gam Gam Ganesha is “energetic.” He stated that the film would possibly look similar to Run Raja Run and Express Raja.

Anand continued by saying, “Gam Gam Ganesha is a different genre movie. I wish our director Uday all the best. He supports his peers. I want him to get two or three more films and get busy soon.” Anand also mentioned that the project is expected to be a successful venture for the producers.

Anand praised writer Vijayendra Prasad for his presence at the event, saying that he was the first person who believed that Vijay had the potential to become an actor.

Gam Gam Ganesha trailer

The trailer of Gam Gam Ganesha features a mixture of action, comedy, romance, and thrills. It starts with some funny moments and takes a serious turn towards the end with a moment where the characters fire gunshots at each other.

The producers have locked a release date of May 31. The film is helmed by Uday Bommisetty and features Pragati Srivastava playing the female lead. It also includes Vennela Kishore and Raj Arjun portraying important roles.

