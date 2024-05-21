Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do: Know where to watch, release date, time, plot, cast, and more

Connection is an upcoming K-drama that promises a fun ride ridden with suspense, crime, and hidden truths. A single death connects a group of people and imperils, opening a chest of lies hidden deep in the system of power and control.

Release Date and Time of Connection

Connection will premiere on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Where to Watch Connection?

Connection will have a banging premiere on the SBS channel in South Korea. The K-drama will air every Friday and Saturday. Connection will also be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten in selected areas.

Connection’s Genre

Crime, Thriller, Investigation and Psychological

Connection’s plot

Connection’s plot will take the viewers on an exciting journey of unearthing unknown connections between people who are hiding secrets. Connection tells the story of a top detective from the narcotics team, Jang Jae Kyung, who is a man of principles and is respected by everyone.

However, Jang Jae Kyung has an ugly side to him because he was mysteriously kidnapped by some unknown and was forcibly addicted to a new drug. His life turned upside down because of this, being a narcotics detective it was shameful and ironic to be addicted to drugs. But since he was made like this against his will, it adds a thick layer of suspense to the plot.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon Jin is an outspoken and assertive reporter for Anhyeon Economic Daily. The interesting thing is that Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin are high schoolmates.

When an old friend of Jang Jae Kyung turns up dead, these former classmates join hands and create an unlikely team. Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin find themselves trapped in the case in worse ways than they thought.

Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin are determined to crack this case and get together after 20 years. The detective sees this as an opportunity to find the connection between them, the death, and others.

This web of connection runs far and wide, with prosecutors, chaebol heirs, drug dealers, and more connected with each other in various sinister ways. It will be interesting to see if Jang Jae Kyung will be able to unravel it.

Cast

Ji Sung will bring Jang Jae Kyung, the protagonist, to life in the drama Connection. Ji Sung is well known for bringing characters to life in his popular dramas Adamas, Kill Me, Heal Me, The Devil Judge, and Doctor John, among others.

Seeing Ji Sung as Jang Jae Kyung raises expectations as he particularly shines in such serious roles while adding needed depth to his character.

On the other hand, Jeon Mi Do will play opinionated and outspoken, reporting Oh Yoon Jin. She is known for the K-dramas Hospital Playlist and Thirty Nine. Her character will add romance, fun, and a thirst for truth to the drama.

Kwon Yul will be seen as Park Tae Jin, a brilliant prosecutor who is also a high schoolmate of Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin. Last but not least is Kim Kyung Nam, who will play the Geumhyeong Group’s second-generation chaebol. He is also Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin’s classmate, but their relationship is not at all nice; instead, he feels he is higher than all and reigns in power.

Supporting Cast

In the supporting cast of Connection, we will see Jung Yoo Min as Choi Ji Yeon, a mysterious woman, and Jung Jae Kwang will play Kim Chang Soo, another detective on the narcotics team. Meanwhile, Cha Yup Ko will be seen playing Oh Chi Hyun, a fighter who treats loyalty more than anything, and Seo Yi Ra as Oh Soo Hyun, the youngest detective of the Narcotics unit, among others.

So get ready to investigate a mysterious murder case with Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do and find the shocking connections between rich chaebols, prosecutors, police, drug dealers, and other powerful people. Get ready to watch Connection!

