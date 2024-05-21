High school can be a daunting place, more so in South Korea where the race to come out on top can be much more fierce. Amidst the fierce competition, romance always finds its way in and this tale of Wooyeon Arts High School is no different.

About Jazz for Two

Taking the popularity of the web novel with the same name, Jazz for Two was created as a Korean BL (Boys Love) series starring Ji Hogeun, Kim Jinkwon, Song Hangyeom and Kim Jungha. The story follows the lives of the four characters, including Yoon Seheon (Kim Jinkwon) who starts attending a music school as a jazz fanatic and comes across the other three. Amidst denying attention from a particular classmate and seeking companionship, he builds a band and finds love.

Hangyeom talks about Jazz for Two in an exclusive interview

OMEGA X has been quite the front-runner in allowing its members to explore queer stories via acting, going so far as to enlist two of its teammates in the same show opposite each other in A Shoulder to Cry On. It is an act very unheard of and a bold one, given the inclination of online users to ship fellow group members. The group has very well managed to keep its work and the internet’s gossip separate to produce content that can be enjoyed by fans and non-fans alike. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation about making his acting debut with Jazz for Two, we spoke with member Hangyeom of OMEGA X who dished out some very interesting behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Talking about choosing a queer love story for his first acting project, Hangyeom said his interest in acting peaked after reading the script for Jazz for Two. He added how he found the drama’s elements to be quite captivating, leading him to join the cast. Check out the musician-turned-actor’s debut experience and never-before-heard details from filming.

Advertisement

What are the similarities or differences between you and Seo Doyoon?

Hangyeom: I think Doyoon‘s positive and bright personality is similar to my past self. Thus, when I was acting, I pictured my past self. As for the difference, wouldn’t it be… age? (Laughs)

How were you as a student?

Hangyeom: During my school days, I enjoyed sports with my friends and played soccer often. This is a TMI but my position in soccer back then was CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder). (Laughs)

Which actor are you the closest with off-screen?

Hangyeom: I think it would be my partner and same-age friend, actor Kim Jungha. Recently, we went on a trip abroad together, and if there’s an opportunity, I would love to share our travel log!

Who among the actors is the best at playing various instruments in real life?

Hangyeom: Hmm… In real life, no one out of us is good at playing instruments! (Laughs) Everyone started playing instruments for the first time due to Jazz for Two.

What was the most emotional scene to act out for you as your first acting rodeo?

Hangyeom: It was the scene where I reconciled with Jooha. In the locker room, Jooha tries to reach out to Doyoon ignores him and confesses his feelings to Doyoon. It’s a moment where anger, sadness, relief, and love occur at the same time.

What were the most difficult and the easiest scenes to shoot?

There wasn’t really an easy scene to shoot. However, the scenes I had the most confidence in were scenes where I had to use my body. Since I have a lot of experience with expressing emotions through movements from dancing, I had more confidence in scenes like colliding with others while playing basketball or getting punched by Jooha.

One challenging scene was when Jooha dragged me to the tennis court and expressed his anger, calling me ‘dirty.’ It was the first emotional scene during filming, so I was quite nervous. I also felt a bit frustrated as I could not act as well as I had practiced. However, with the director’s guidance and Jungha’s acting skills, I think we managed to pull it off well.

Advertisement

Years later, do you think Seo Doyoon would have continued on his path of being a drummer? Do you think he got better at song composition?

Yes, I think Doyoon will grow a lot as both a drummer and a rapper. (laughs) His rapping in the drama is really messy, but his passion for it is incredible, so I believe he’ll continue composing and rapping steadily and improving over time!

What do you think made Suh Doyoon and Song Juha perfect for each other?

Hangyeom: I think that the subtle emotions between Jooha’s cold demeanor and Doyoon’s lively attitude blend well together as well as delicate emotions between the two.

We saw how Yoon Seheon and Han Taeyi were together even after 3 years. According to you, where would Seo Doyoon and Song Juha be?

Hangyeom: After three years, I think Doyoon and Jooha would attend the same university, and they would still have a playful dynamic while also being romantic. (Laughs)

(Seo Doyoon and Song Juha) would still have a playful dynamic while also being romantic - Hangyeom about his and Kim Jungha's characters' future

Did you ask for any advice from fellow members Jaehan and Yechan before stepping into the role?

Hangyeom: I naturally received advice from my roommate Jaehan while he helped with script readings at our dorm, and Hyuk also helped me with practice sessions. Plus, I got words of encouragement from Yechan. (Laughs)

Do you think Lee Dayeol and Jo Taehyun would be friends with the Wooyeon Arts High School gang?

Hangyeom: If we were to meet, they’d probably be older than me! While we could be good friends, I think Doyoon would only have eyes for Jooha. (Laughs) Maybe Dayeol and Taehyun could be in the audience at Doyoon and Jooha’s performance!

ALSO READ: A Shoulder to Cry On 1 year anniversary EXCLUSIVE: OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan recall moments from BL show set