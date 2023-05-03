Frankincense Oil for Skin: The Wonder Potion for Your Vanity

Essential oils are of late gaining tremendous interest in the world of beauty, being touted as the all-natural magical concoctions that do it all. Apart from being used for meditation, and aromatherapy, they are significantly being used in tons of cosmetic products as well. While there are some commonly heard essential oils such as lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, etc., there are a few that have gone unnoticed over the years. One such amazing essential oil is the frankincense essential oil, made from Boswellia tree resin. Frankincense oil for skin might be the beauty hack that you’re in search of to get an everlasting glow and make your skin flawless.

The incredible resin has been there for ages, but has recently emerged in the skincare space and has created a stir amongst skincare enthusiasts. The oil has become a star product in several skincare and beauty products, gaining immense recognition all around. Read on to learn about the benefits of frankincense oil on the skin.



What Is Frankincense Essential Oil and Where Does This Oil Come From?

Frankincense oil derives its name from the French phrase ‘Franc escens’ meaning ‘quality incense’ and has been in wide use for the past several centuries for several purposes. The tangy and woody aroma-infused oil is used for a multitude of sacred religious practices as well as for medicinal purposes. The Egyptians used the oil in their religious ceremonies and it is also known to be a part of the trilogy of gifts brought to baby Jesus by the Three Kings according to the Gospel of Matthew.

The oil has strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-infectious, and anti-microbial properties. A few other uses of frankincense oil involve it being an astringent agent, an immunity tonic, a sedative, and a soothing agent for the nervous system and for wounds. It’s also extremely beneficial in alleviating anxiety and its symptoms (1).

This king of all essential oils is extracted from the resin of Boswellia trees which are commonly grown in countries such as Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, Oman, and some parts of northeast Africa.

How Is Frankincense Oil Extracted?

The initial step in extracting the frankincense oil is extremely laborious and involves peeling off the bark of the tree with a sharp knife. Following that, milky white sap is released from the bark, which dries off, hardens, and gets converted into resins within a few days. These lumps of resin are further scraped off and sent to be further processed.

Before moving into the steam distillation process, these chunks of resin must be crushed off to form a powder. The enriching oil is then extracted using the process of steam distillation. The extracted oil is a colorless clear liquid with a strong spicy aroma, that has a hint of lemon and pine fragrance as well.

Different Varieties of the Frankincense Essential Oil

The Boswellia trees from which Frankincense oil is derived are of different varieties, and each variety is known for producing a slightly different version of resin. This further leads to different types of frankincense essential oils as well. Changes in the climate, harvest time, growing conditions, etc. can contribute to different colored resins, and further different varieties of frankincense oils as well.

Here are the different varieties of frankincense essential oils that can be derived from the Boswellia trees.

Boswellia Carterii

This is the most common and prime-quality of frankincense that is available out there. Extracted by the process of steam distillation, this type of oil has a very crisp, subtle, and soft aroma. As per studies, this category also has the most widespread antibacterial activity ( 2 ).

Boswellia Sacra

Resins produced by this species of Boswellia have a woodsy, and rich aroma that can get a bit overwhelming at times. The resin occurs as white, green, and amber based on the environmental conditions, harvest time, and other factors pertaining to its growth.

Boswellia Neglecta

This is a rare variety of frankincense, wherein the resins are black in color. During the extraction process, the resin seeps out of the tree and then dries up while rolling down, turning black in color. Boswellia neglecta has a very masculine and strong scent, but as an essential oil, its fragrance is soft, warm, and sweet balsamic vanilla.

Boswellia Serrata

Mostly grown in India, this variety of Boswellia is mostly used in Ayurveda and burned as incense. The frankincense essential oil derived from this type has a refreshing fragrance with top notes of a citrusy aroma.

Boswellia Papyrifera

The resin extracted from this category of Boswellia is extremely transparent and oily, derived from trees whose barks are paper-thin and commonly found in steep slopes, and river valleys. The aroma of this category of frankincense oil is fruity and strong. This variety of Boswellia has also been found to have neuroprotective properties, associated with enhancing cognitive abilities and boosting memory ( 3 ).

Boswellia Frereana

Popularly known as ‘Maydi’ which translates to ‘King of all Frankincense’, Boswellia Frereana is usually grown in higher elevations and is widely used for skincare routines. This variety of Boswellia has a woody and powerful aroma with top notes of lemon.

Benefits of Frankincense Oil for Skin

It has been rumored that even Cleopatra had this exceptional oil in her beauty regime as a prized possession. Here are a few of the most significant frankincense oil benefits for the skin.

Acts as a Natural Astringent

The frankincense oil has natural astringent properties that make it an effective remedy against wounds. It can renew and strengthen your damaged skin ( 4 ). The application of oil works well to cure wounds and prevents the formation of scars. Regular usage of the oil can also help eliminate the presence of stretch marks.

Prevents Premature Aging

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the presence of alpha-pinene in frankincense essential oil works well to slow aging and prevent premature aging as well. The oil helps in toning your skin and enhancing its elasticity.

It aims to put a hold on the early aging process by stimulating the production of collagen and regulating the growth of skin cells. Add the wondrous oil to your beauty regime and get rid of that excess oil, grime, dead skin cells, etc from your skin.

Combats Acne

The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil aid in the prevention of blemishes, acne, and harmful bacteria that can dampen your skin ( 4 ). Anecdotal evidence also points to how the oil has tissue remodeling properties that make it to be a staple ingredient in the majority of anti-acne and anti-blemish treatments. Adding the essential oil to your skincare routine can help soothe your skin and provide some much-needed relief from inflammation. Also, the boswellic acid present in the oil can eliminate the acne-causing bacteria from your skin, further diminishing the acne from occurring.

Uplifts Your Skin

Frankincense oil is enriched with abundant antioxidants that provide protection against free radicals and also aid in replenishing damaged skin cells ( 4 ). That’s how the essential oil might help your skin stay tight, toned, and plump, resulting in a fresh dewy appearance all the time.

Effective Against Dry Skin

The frankincense essential oil has moisturizing properties that make it a go-to ingredient for numerous skincare lotions and moisturizers ( 5 ). Regular application of the oil can help you keep your skin soft and supple while balancing the skin tone. Effective against excessive drying out of the skin, the oil also works well against discoloration.

Useful as a Disinfectant

The antiseptic properties of this oil make it a raving success as a skin disinfectant ensuring prevention from all sorts of infections that could seep into your skin ( 5 ). This property makes the oil a success for aromatherapy as well as several other medicinal purposes.

Prevention Against Clogged Pores

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the essential oil regulates sebum production and can balance it out, thus preventing your skin from clogged pores.

How to Use Frankincense Oil for Skin Care

Using frankincense essential oil for your skincare and adding it to your everyday beauty products is an extremely easy and effortless process. Just add the essential oil to any of your unscented products, be it your body lotion, face cream, moisturizers, or any other cosmetic item. Make sure to add 6 drops of frankincense oil for every ounce of your cosmetic product.

Another way to use the oil is by making your DIY skin care products following simple recipes.

Anti-Aging Facial Oil

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Castor Oil

Jojoba Oil

Frankincense Oil

Lavender or Sandalwood

Procedure

Take a 2-ounce bottle and add approximately 15 drops of frankincense oil to it.

Add 5 tablespoons each of carrier oils jojoba and castor.

You can add a few drops of essential oils such as lavender or sandalwood to the mix to enhance the aroma.

Shake the bottle well.

Wash your face well and apply the prepared oil to minimize wrinkles and fine lines.

Face Mask

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Frankincense Oil

Honey

Yogurt

Procedure

Take a small bowl and add a tablespoon of raw and natural honey, and 3 tablespoons of yogurt into it.

Mix them well and add 3-4 drops of frankincense essential oil to the mix.

Apply the prepared mask to your face after washing it with water.

Let it stay for approximately 15 minutes.

Remove the pack using a warm washcloth.

Face Scrub

An exfoliating face scrub helps eliminate dead skin cells from your skin, further ensuring glowing, soft, and smooth skin. A DIY exfoliating face scrub is free from chemicals and makes for a great skincare product for all skin types.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Granulated sugar

Frankincense oil

Jojoba Oil

Lavender essential oil

Rose Geranium essential oil

Honey

Procedure

Take a medium-sized bowl and add half a cup of granulated sugar to it. Add about 10 drops of frankincense oil to the bowl.

Then, add 5 tablespoons of jojoba oil to the bowl.

Follow this by adding a tablespoon of raw honey to the mix.

Add 5 drops of rose geranium essential oil as its anti-inflammatory properties can ease inflammation of your skin and help in clearing skin flare-ups as well ( 6 ).

). Add a few drops of essential oil such as lavender to enhance the fragrance of the scrub.

Thoroughly mix all the ingredients of the scrub and pour it into an airtight container.

Massage the prepared scrub on your skin while taking a shower and then rinse it well.

Night Cream

This all-natural DIY night cream can effectively enhance the elasticity of your skin by boosting collagen formation and replenishing your damaged and lifeless skin.

Preparation Time

30 minutes

Ingredients

Frankincense essential oil

Cocoa butter

Jojoba oil

Coconut oil

Almond oil

Procedure

Take ½ cup of cocoa butter and melt it in a double boiler.

Put the melted cocoa butter in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons each of jojoba and almond oil.

Add 4 tablespoons of coconut oil to the bowl and mix all the ingredients well.

After thoroughly mixing, keep the bowl in the refrigerator till the mixture hardens.

Once the mixture has cooled, take a hand mixer and whisk it up.

Continue whisking till the mixture becomes fluffy, and then add 35-40 drops of frankincense oil to the mixture.

Apply the prepared DIY cream on your face every night before hitting the bed.

Make sure to apply only a pea-sized amount of cream as too much of it can leave your skin feeling greasy.

Toner for Skin

Apart from removing excess dirt, grime, dust, etc from your skin, a skin toner also helps to tighten your pores and make your skin glowy. A homemade toner infused with all-natural products might be exactly what your skin is in dire need of.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Frankincense oil

A spray bottle

Lavender

Coconut oil

Helichrysum

Procedure

Take a bowl and one teaspoon of coconut oil into it.

Add 2-4 drops of frankincense oil to the bowl.

Then, add about 2 drops of helichrysum essential oil to it. The anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties of the oil make it an exceptional ingredient for all skin-care products ( 7 ).

). Pour a few drops of aroma-rich essential oil such as lavender.

Mix the ingredients well and transfer them to a spray bottle.

Shake the bottle well and apply the toner to your face every morning and night.

Face Mist

Spraying a face mist can instantly hydrate your skin especially after you’ve had some hours out under the harsh rays of the sun. Keeping a DIY face mist made using frankincense oil handy at all times can be a game changer for your skin.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Distilled water

Coconut oil

Aloe vera gel

Frankincense essential oil

Tea tree oil

A spray bottle

Preparation

Take a container and add ¼ cup of distilled water into it.

Then, add a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel to the container.

After that, add 4 drops of frankincense oil to the bowl.

Put a few drops of tea tree essential oil into the bowl. Tea tree oil can help alleviate several stubborn skincare woes such as acne vulgaris, and seborrheic dermatitis ( 8 ).

). Mix all the ingredients well and transfer the prepared mist to a spray bottle for ease of use.

Carry the bottle in your bag and spray 2-3 pumps of it throughout the day when your skin feels dehydrated.

Body Lotion

Adding frankincense oil to your everyday body lotion can significantly improve its effectiveness.

Preparation Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

Frankincense Oil

An unscented body lotion

Lemon

Peppermint

Sandalwood

Procedure

Add a tablespoon of your regular unscented body lotion in a bowl.

Put 5 drops of frankincense essential oil into it.

Add 2-3 drops of peppermint oil as it can soothe your skin and provide relief from itching as well as sore muscles ( 9 ).

). Add a drop of lemon juice to the mix.

Apply the lotion to your skin twice a day, after taking a shower, and before calling it a day.

Precautions While Using Frankincense Essential Oil

The innumerable benefits of frankincense oil attract people all around to embrace its goodness and add it to their beauty regime. But, it’s essential to be well aware of the precautions that you must take before implementing the usage of this oil in your routine.

Sensitive Skin

Those who have sensitive skin must be cautious before using frankincense oil. Any sort of discomfort, pain, red patches, dry skin, etc. is a sign that your skin isn’t responding well to the oil. If you face any such symptoms, stop using the oil immediately and seek medical advice.

Dilution with Carrier Oil

Similar to other essential oils, pure frankincense oil is very strong and must be diluted with a carrier oil before applying it to your skin. An ideal ratio of two drops of essential oil with two tablespoons of any carrier oil such as coconut, almond, or jojoba must be maintained to avoid any side effects.

Pregnancy

Since the essential oil is very potent, pregnant as well as breastfeeding women must seek advice from a medical practitioner before using any frankincense essential oil-infused product in their vanity.

Children

Children have extremely sensitive skin that can get affected by the usage of very strong or harsh products. Since essential oils are extremely strong, parents must seek approval from their child’s pediatrician or a dermatologist before introducing any frankincense essential oil-enriched skincare product into their everyday routine.

Patch Test

Each one of us has different skin types and varied reactions to different cosmetic products. Similar to any other beauty product, make sure to do a patch test before applying any frankincense-enriched skincare or beauty product. This can help you gauge your skin’s reaction to the product.

Conclusion

People nowadays are turning towards the use of all-natural beauty products, free from all sorts of harsh chemicals that are detrimental to the skin as well as the environment. This shift towards natural products has made all beauty and skincare enthusiasts fall in love with the frankincense essential oil. Owing to its enriching antimicrobial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties, frankincense oil for skin is slowly becoming a favorite for all age groups. If you’re also in search of essential oil that does it all and has a multitude of uses for your skin, then frankincense is where your search can end. Grab the oil today and give your skin a chance to get soft, smooth, and healthy.

