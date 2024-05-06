Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for a beautiful couple. They often give glimpses from their personal life through vlogs and keep their fans engaged by sharing every bitter-sweet happening from their day-to-day routine.

In a recent video dropped by Shoaib, the actor highlighted his adorable chemistry with Dipika as the two engaged in a playful banter with each other.

Shoaib’s funny comment on Dipika’s portrayal in Sasural Simar Ka

The latest vlog from Shoaib Ibrahim began with him planning a family vacation to Lonavala with Dipika Kakar. As he proposed the idea to his better half, she agreed immediately. However, while the two were talking to their viewers, a fly kept on disturbing the Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actress. As it landed on her, she stated, "Kitna bada makkha baitha tha sur pe (There was a big fly sitting on my head).”

The Ajooni actor didn't leave the chance to tease Dipika about her role of a makkhi (fly) in Sasural Simar Ka. He quickly quipped, "Makkhi ke upar makkha hi baithega na (A big fly will sit on the small fly, right?)." Dipika laughed hard at Shoaib's remark and playfully hit him. She said, "Tum bhi (You too)," pointing towards the massive criticism she received for essaying the role of a fly on the show.

In the later part of the video, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen buying expensive make-up products for his sister Saba. He gave her 2 minutes to pick all that she wanted from the display shelves. Dipika Kakar was spotted helping Saba choose the items.

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. They played lead roles on the hit show before Shoaib quit and got replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. After being in a relationship for a long time, the pair tied the knot in February 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Work-wise, Dipika who has been part of several blockbuster TV shows, has been away from the screens for a long time now. On the other hand, Shoaib was recently seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He ended up as the first runner-up on the show.

