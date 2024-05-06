Jennifer Winget remains a beloved personality in the hearts of her fans despite her years in the industry. Alongside her impressive career, the actress captivates attention with her fashion sense.

The diva has recently shared a few pictures in a chic maroon co-ord set. She is currently playing the lead role in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Karan Wahi.

Jennifer Winget dazzles in a chic maroon co-ord set

The Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a maroon co-ord set. In the pictures, she looked fabulous dressed in a printed button-down shirt paired with matching pleated flared palazzo pants. Her choice of gold earrings and elegantly styled curls added a touch of sophistication to the look.

Jennifer Winget, known for her keen fashion sense, gave a masterclass in casual chic by rolling up the sleeves of her shirt. This simple yet effective touch added a relaxed and laid-back vibe to the outfit. The actress didn't stop there; she adorned her right wrist with a pair of golden bracelets, adding a dash of glamor to the overall look. Additionally, she wore silver heels that added a touch of sophistication to the entire outfit.

Fan reactions

As soon as Jennifer Winget uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love over her outfit. A fan wrote, “filmon Mein Main Karishma Kapoor ki fan ho aur television main aapki Sabse Badi fan hun. (In films, I am a fan of Karishma Kapoor, and on television, I am your biggest fan).” Another fan commented, “You are the best and my favourite person from the TV show Beyhadh.”

More about Jennifer Winget

The actress gained fame for her role in Dill Mill Gayye alongside her co-star Karan Wahi, with their on-screen chemistry earning high praise from viewers. This year, she made a grand return with Karan in the courtroom drama Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, also featuring Reem Shaikh from Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

Additionally, she has starred in several hit shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sangam, Bepannah, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh. Following the success of the first season, she reprised her role as Maya Jaisingh in the second season of Beyhadh. Jennifer has also appeared in several non-fictional shows.

About Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are playing the lead roles in the courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Having previously worked together in Dill Mill Gayye, they've been best friends ever since. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani also features Reem Shaikh and Sanjay Nath in significant roles. You can catch it on SONY LIV.

