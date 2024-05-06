Newly married Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are enjoying marital bliss. The two often share glimpses of their personal lives on social media. On Sunday, the two went out to make the most of the weekend. While returning, Surbhi Chandna complained about hubby Karan’s habit of driving on reserve.

Even a few weeks before, Surbhi shared a video of their cute banter when she asked Karan to change his habit of driving on reserve.

Surbhi Chandna reacts as Karan Sharma drives on reserve

Last night, the couple was driving back home when Surbhi shared a clip from inside the vehicle giving a glimpse of the fuel indicator display. As Surbhi Chandna recorded, she asked Karan Sharma, “Karan, maine tera kya bigada abhi? Kya hain, matlab kyun? (Karan, what have I done to you? What is this, why?)” Her hubby gives a calm reply, “We still have like 53 kms left.”

However, Surbhi asks him, "Are you serious? Bina AC ke, window neeche karke tu car chala raha hain. Kyase chalega Karan, tu reserve main yaar, please, sudhar jaa. (You're driving without AC, rolling down the windows, you're driving on reserve, please mend your ways)."

Karan gives her an assuring reply, “Humlog pohonch gaye, 53 kms, thoda toh kam hone dey, phir I will fill fuel, don’t worry. (We have reached, 53 kms, let it lower a little, I will fill the fuel.)”

Along with the clip, Surbhi wrote in the caption, "Bhawan bharose hain bhai hum. Agar humari gari kahi baand milein toh please petrol laane main madad kar dena doston, ya phir dhakka lagane main madad. (I am relying on God. If you find our car stuck somewhere, please help us to get petrol or push the car)."

A few weeks back also, the Ishqbaaz actress uploaded a similar post when she asked her hubby what would be the solution if the car got stuck in the middle of the road. The latter gave the cutest reply as he said that Surbhi would get down and push the vehicle from behind.

On Sunday, Surbhi went to meet her Ishqbaaz co-stars, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh. Their reunion delighted fans as they shared pictures.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna scolds hubby Karan Sharma for THIS reason as they get stuck in traffic; latter reacts cutely