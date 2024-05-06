Over the years, Anupamaa has received a lot of love and admiration from the viewers for addressing various societal norms. The drama stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the central roles of Anupama and Anuj. The sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, lovingly referred to as MaAn, is one of the major highlights of Anupamaa.

In a recent interaction with Etimes, Gaurav opened up on romancing with Rupali on 90s Bollywood songs.

Gaurav Khanna shares his views on MaAn’s chemistry

The on-screen chemistry of Gaurav aka Anuj and Rupali aka Anupama has made them become one of the most loved couples in the telly town. We often come across #MaAn trending on social media. Their crackling chemistry while performing on Bollywood songs has been widely appreciated.

Shedding light on the same, Gaurav Khanna said that it feels nostalgic to romance to the 90s songs. He disclosed how the idea of introducing such an element to the show took birth and credited the creative team, writers and producer for the same. The actor stated that the makers brought this idea of romancing to the 90s songs as it is a mature love story. He further stated that the entire nation showers love on Anu-Anuj and some still want them to reunite while some do not want them to be together again. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Divulging on what has kept the audiences hooked to their show, Gaurav quoted that sometimes the viewers do not like the current story but they don't leave the show as they wait for more good stuff to come in.

Have a look at Gaurav and Rupali’s heartwarming chemistry here:

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is known to constantly deliver high-voltage and dramatic episodes. The show which went on air in July 2020, has been performing well on TRP charts since its inception. Besides Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, it features Sudhanshu Pandey, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Parakh Madan, Dishi Duggal Aadhya Barot, Nidhi Shah, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Chandni Bhagwanani, and Sukirti Kandpal among others.

A remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee, Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares fun BTS video as she shoots with crane; her flying kiss will melt your heart