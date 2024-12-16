2NE1 releases 15TH ANNIVERSARY BEST LP with hits like I AM THE BEST, UGLY, and more to commemorate K-pop journey

2NE1 has released a special compilation LP to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary. The LP is available to purchase on various music websites and it consists of some of their best hits of all time including I AM THE BEST, UGLY, Lonely, and more. A reunion tour and now this special release, 2024 is definitely the best year 2NE1 fans had in a long time.

On December 16, YG Entertainment announced the release of 2NE1 15TH ANNIVERSARY BEST LP. It is available for purchase on a made-to-order basis from December 16 to December 31 on various music websites like YG Select and Ktwon4u. Each LP will also have a limited edition hologram sticker. Fans who are willing to purchase shall receive sequentially from the end of March 2025.

The best album will include some of their previous hits like I AM THE BEST, UGLY, I Don't Care, Lonely, MISSING YOU, Slow, Go Away, and more. The LP will also feature a live version of Come Back Home sourced from their recent Seoul concert.

YG Entertainment revealed that since it's 2NE1's first best album to be released in South Korea, there was much effort given to perfect the overall composition. The LP will also include a handwritten message from the members to Blackjack for all their unwavering love.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the best album's look consists of a clear case display and purple vinyl with a splatter pattern. The package will also include various types of lyrical posters, circular posters, selfie photo cards, and metal credit boards.

Check out more details here:

2NE1 recently reunited on stage with their WELCOME BACK Asia tour, resuming their group activities after many years. Back on October 4, the quartet kickstarted their first concert in Seoul. Needless to say, the response was overwhelming with many fans and even other K-pop acts like BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BLACKPINK's Jennie, BABYMONSTER, NewJeans, and even YG's founder Yang Hyun Suk attending the concert.

The other stops for their WELCOME BACK tour are Manila, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Macau, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and more Asian cities.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi wishes for kids' health after visiting children's hospital with his and Lee Da In’s 10-month-old daughter; PICS