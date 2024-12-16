Lee Seung Gi wishes for kids' health after visiting children's hospital with his and Lee Da In’s 10-month-old daughter; PICS

Lee Seung Gi has recently unveiled new pictures with his 10-month-old daughter. The actor tied the knot with the actress Lee Da In back in 2023, and then in February, the couple welcomed their first child. The new pictures with his daughter have won the hearts of fans.

On December 16, Lee Seung Gi took to her Instagram to share some pictures with his daughter. The actor recently visited a children's hospital where he clicked the pictures with his 10-month-old daughter. Although her face was hidden to protect her privacy, the adorable snaps have already gone viral, and fans can't get enough of their cuteness.

Sharing the pictures, the actor penned a heartfelt caption, "May all the children of the world be healthy and happy."

Check out his Instagram post here:

On April 7, 2023, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In walked down the aisle, tying the knot in a lavish ceremony. With the blessings of their families and friends, the couple kickstarted a new beginning.

It is said that back in 2020, they met as fellow actors, soon forming a connection through their mutual love for golf and acting. In May 2021, their agencies publicly confirmed their relationship. However, the news received mixed reactions. Many criticized Lee Seung Gi for dating the actress as her family was already in hot water for criminal charges against them. In particular, her stepfather Lee Hong Heon was arrested over charges against him for stock manipulation and insider trading.

Given the history of her family, many protested her relationship with Lee Seung Gi. However, ultimately, the couple found a way to continue their relationship. In 2022, there were also rumors of their breakup, but needless to say, that was proven false when they tied the knot in 2023. On February 5, 2024, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In welcomed their first child, a daughter.

On the work front, the singer-actor recently starred in a film titled About Family, marking his highly anticipated comeback. Some of his previous hits are Mouse, Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Gu Family Book, and more.

