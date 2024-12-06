2NE1 group members: CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom, and Minzy, the trailblazers who redefined K-pop

2NE1, one of the most influential K-pop girl groups of all time, was formed by YG Entertainment in 2009. Consisting of four uniquely talented members, CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom, and Minzy, the group redefined what it meant to be a girl group in the K-pop industry. Their name, pronounced ‘To Anyone’ or ‘Twenty-One,’ symbolized their aim to appeal to everyone while representing the 21st century.

2NE1 debuted on May 6, 2009, with the single Fire, captivating fans worldwide with their bold concepts, edgy visuals, and genre-defying music. Their music spanned multiple styles, including hip-hop, reggae, electronic, and pop, with hits like I Am the Best, Come Back Home, and Lonely. They released two full-length albums, To Anyone (2010) and Crush (2014), alongside numerous EPs and singles. Crush even made history as the highest-charting K-pop album on the US Billboard 200 at the time, showcasing their global appeal.

However, the group was disbanded in 2016 which left everyone in the entertainment world shocked. Nevertheless, in 2024 they have reunited again and are ready to take over the music scene. Without further ado, let’s learn more about the dynamic 2NE1 group members who are known for their strong presence and individuality.

Lives and careers of the 2NE1 group members today

1. CL

Full Name: Lee Chae Rin

Birthday: February 26, 1991

Position: Leader, Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

As the leader and main rapper of 2NE1, CL was the group’s undeniable powerhouse. Known for her fierce stage presence and incredible charisma, she brought an edgy and confident energy to the group's performances.

After 2NE1 disbanded, CL launched a successful solo career. She debuted with the English single Lifted in 2016, becoming the first Korean female solo artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Her solo discography includes hits like Hello B*tches and her 2021 album Alpha, which showcased her versatility as an artist.

CL continues to push boundaries, representing Asian artists on the global stage. She performed at Coachella 2022, reuniting with her fellow group members for a surprise performance, proving that her impact on music remains monumental.

2. Sandara Park

Full Name: Sandara Park

Birthday: November 12, 1984

Position: Vocalist, Visual

Nationality: South Korean

Sandara, affectionately known as Dara, was 2NE1’s visual, known for her youthful looks and charming personality. Before joining 2NE1, she gained fame in the Philippines as an actress and singer, earning the nickname ‘Pambansang Krung-Krung ng Pilipinas’ (National Crazy Girl of the Philippines).

Post-2NE1, Sandara has focused on acting, hosting, and endorsement deals. She appeared in films like One Step (2017) and hosted various television shows, solidifying her position as a beloved entertainer. In 2021, she joined Abyss Company to continue her solo career, releasing music and engaging with fans through social media. Sandara remains a fashion icon, often appearing at major fashion events worldwide.

3. Park Bom

Full Name: Park Bom

Birthday: March 24, 1984

Position: Main Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

Park Bom’s soulful voice was the emotional core of 2NE1’s music. Her unique tone and ability to convey deep emotions made her one of the most recognized vocalists in K-pop.

After the group’s disbandment, Bom made a strong solo comeback with her single Spring in 2019, featuring Sandara Park. The track topped Korean charts and proved that Bom’s talent was timeless. She later released the EP re:BLUE ROSE, which highlighted her growth as an artist.

Despite facing personal challenges, Park Bom continues to captivate fans with her vocal prowess and occasional performances, reminding everyone of her irreplaceable role in 2NE1’s legacy.

4. Minzy

Full Name: Gong Min-ji

Birthday: January 18, 1994

Position: Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Maknae

Nationality: South Korean

As the youngest member of 2NE1, Minzy was celebrated for her extraordinary dance skills and versatile vocals. Her talent as a performer set her apart, earning her the title of the group’s ‘dancing machine.’

Minzy was the first member to leave 2NE1 in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Her solo debut, Ninano, showcased her abilities as a singer, rapper, and dancer. She later released the EP Minzy Work 01: Uno and launched her independent label, MZ Entertainment, to take creative control of her career.

On April 16, 2022, the group surprised fans worldwide by reuniting for a special performance of I Am the Best at Coachella. This marked their first performance as a group in over six years, their last being at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The emotional reunion proved that their chemistry and charisma had not waned, reigniting hope among fans for a potential comeback.

That hope turned into reality on July 22, 2024, when YG Entertainment announced that 2NE1 would reunite for a series of anniversary celebrations. To commemorate their 15th year since debuting, the group embarked on the Welcome Back Tour, their fourth concert tour, starting at Seoul's Olympic Hall on October 4, 2024. The tour is set to continue into 2025, rekindling the magic of 2NE1 for fans old and new.