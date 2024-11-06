BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes FIRST female K-pop act to spend 2 weeks on Billboard Hot 100's top 15 with Bruno Mars collab APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé set a new record last week with her solo comeback single APT. She became the first female K-pop artist, even including groups, to have cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the Bruno Mars collaboration continues to hold steady on the esteemed chart for the second week.

According to updates on November 6, APT has landed No. 13 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, marking its second consecutive week on the chart. With this, Rosé has once again set a new record as the first female K-pop act to spend more than a week in the top 15 on this prestigious music chart.

In addition, for the second week in a row, the BLACKPINK member’s smash-hit single topped both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

On the other hand, APT landed No. 9 on the Streaming Songs chart. It also became the sixth best-selling song of this week in the United States, ranking at No. 6 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

Rosé has been reaching many new milestones with his viral hit APT. The song also Rosé to a new peak on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, claiming the twenty-sixth spot. Finally, with these many achievements, the singer herself landed No. 79 on this week’s Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her third week overall on the prestigious chart as a soloist.

Congratulations Rosé!

Released on October 18, APT is an upbeat song inspired by a Korean drinking game. Initially, the BLACKPINK member was concerned about public reaction due to the theme of the track and even asked her team to delete it. However, upon its release, it became a viral hit and one of the best K-pop releases this year.

This retro-inspired track is a collaboration with Bruno Mars. Rosé’s voice perfectly synced with the American singer’s, creating a unique harmony through the pop-punk-infused sound. The music video also contained a refreshing concept that is bound to make listeners groove with the singers.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is now gearing up for the release of her first studio album, rosie. It is set to arrive on December 6.

