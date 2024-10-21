‘Cleaned toilets’: 2NE1 reveals shocking chores they took on during their trainee days with YG Entertainment; WATCH

2NE1 members are set to reunite with Yoo Jae Suk on You Quiz on the Block. Ahead of the airing of their episode, the show releases a small preview, raising anticipation among the fans. The legendary girl group recently made their stage return with the 2024-2025 Welcome Back tour. They will now continue to visit six cities across Asia to meet fans.

Released on October 20, the preview of You Quiz on the Block captured host Yoo Jae Suk having a fun-filled conversation with the four members. He is seen bringing up the topic that he heard BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang had to serve meals to seniors during their trainee days at YG Entertainment.

Hearing this, Dara commented, “We used to clean mirrors.” Park Bom added, “Toilets too.” Minzy laughingly said that they were in charge of something at that time. However, her words were 'beeped' and will be revealed when the episode airs.

2NE1’s episode for You Quiz on the Block will be released on October 23, 8:45 KST on tvN. Some snippets or the full episode are also expected to be available for watch on the show’s official YouTube channel.

Watch the preview here:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block, 2NE1 is also expected to talk about the reason for their recent union. They will also perform a medley of their hit songs.

The dynamic four-piece girl group recently returned to the stage after years with their 2024-2025 Welcome Back tour. On October 4, they kicked off the first concert in Seoul. It was attended by many A-list K-pop artists from G-Dragon, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, NewJeans, BABYMONSTER, and more.

Now in November, they will hit the road, first meeting fans in Manila on the 16 and then in Jakarta on the 23. Following that, the quartet is set to visit Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok.

Formed with four members: Bom, Dara, CL, and Minzy, 2NE1 is a trailblazer in the K-pop industry. In 2009, they made their official debut with their first single, Lollipop, which also featured their labelmates from BIGBANG. Some of their biggest hits include I AM THE BEST, UGLY, and MISSING YOU, among others.

