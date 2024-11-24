5 years of Goo Hara’s tragic death: KARA’s Jiyoung remembers fellow member with heartfelt ‘I Miss You’ post; See here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and an individual's death.

It’s been 5 years since Goo Hara tragically passed away. She was a beloved member of the popular K-pop girl group KARA. Her sudden demise just at the age of 28 sent shockwaves in the K-pop industry. Today, as the incident marks five years, her fellow KARA bandmate has shared a heartfelt post in her memory.

On November 24, Jiyoung took to her Instagram and shared a story commemorating 5 years of Goo Hara’s passing. She shared a selfie with her with a simple yet heartfelt caption “I miss you.” This just shows the lasting impact, deep bond, and enduring love Goo Hara still has with her fellow bandmates who miss her every day.

Check out Jiyoung’s story here:

On November 24, 2019, Goo Hara passed away when she was 28. Her lifeless body was found at her home in Seoul at around 6:00 PM KST. The news sent shockwaves in the K-pop world. Her death was finally ruled out as a possible suicide and no foul play was suspected as a note was discovered at her residence.

This news arrived just 6 months after her first alleged suicide attempt. Back in May 2019, she tried to take her life and was hospitalized in critical condition. In November, before she was found dead, she left one last post on Instagram with the caption “Good Night.”

The devastating news broke the hearts of many as 2019 was truly a dark year for K-pop. The news of Goo Hara’s death arrived just a few weeks after Sulli, one of her very close friends also took her own life.

The late KARA member also struggled with panic disorder, social phobia, and depression that stemmed from her personal life and cyberbullying. She suffered grave bouts of online criticism due to a sex video controversy. Her then-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum threatened to upload their intimate video to end her career after a domestic dispute. He also violently assaulted her in an intoxicated state which led Goo Hara to be hospitalized with several internal injuries.

The late singer suffered so much before taking her own life, once again shedding light on the dark side of the K-pop industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s Running Wild debuts at No 25 on UK’s Official Singles, becoming his highest-ranking solo on chart