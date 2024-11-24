BTS’ Jin’s Running Wild debuts at No 25 on UK’s Official Singles, becoming his highest-ranking solo on chart

BTS’ Jin has recently released his first-ever solo album Happy. The songs from this album have become instant fan favorites, ranking high on music charts. Now, the title track Running Wild has debuted on the UK’s Official Singles, becoming the K-pop idol’s highest-ranking solo ever on this prestigious chart.

According to the latest updates, Jin’s Running Wild debuted at No. 25 on the UK’s Official Singles chart for the week of November 21 to 27. This is the first time the K-pop idol has entered the top 25 on this esteemed chart. This also marks the BTS member’s highest-ranking solo on the UK’s Official Singles chart.

Running Wild has also overtaken Happy pre-release single I’ll Be There which debuted at No. 44 a few weeks ago. It also surpassed Jin’s debut solo The Astronaut, which was released in 2022 and entered at No. 61 on the prestigious UK music chart.

Alongside this chart, Running Wild also debuted at No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and the Official Singles Sales chart for this week. It also landed No. 6 on UK’s Official Physical Singles chart.

On November 15, Jin unveiled his first-ever solo album Happy with the title track Running Wild. A pre-release titled I’ll Be There arrived on October 25, setting the backdrop for the forthcoming album’s success. Apart from these two songs, Happy also features four more including Another Level, Falling, I will come to you, and Heart on the Window with Red Velvet’s Wendy.

Running Wild is an open-hearted melodic approach to K-pop. The tone fits Jin’s vocals so well, especially the chorus part. The BTS member's latest album Happy proves that he is experimenting with his music and this current style fits him so well. The success of his first solo album only shows that he has untapped potential to deliver more nuanced music in the future.

Watch the music video for Jin’s Running Wild here:

Meanwhile, apart from music, Jin is also taking on various new solo activities. He has been most interested in appearing on variety programs and even released his own show RUN JIN.

