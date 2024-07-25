8 Korean actors who married their co-stars: Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin, Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki and more

Actors often spent significant time with their co-actors while working on projects. So it comes as no surprise that some of the on-screen couples become a reality. Often co-actors start dating and end up marrying each other. Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin, Ji Sing-Lee Bo Young and many other Korean actors met their partners on set. Here are 8 Korean actors who married their co-stars.

8 K-drama couples who got married

Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin started dating as they worked together in the super hit romance drama Crash Landing on You. They had also starred opposite to each other in the 2018 film The Negotiation. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married.

The couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't revealed his face to the public. However, every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable glimpses of the little one via photos on Instagram.

Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo came close to each other as they worked on the hit drama Descendants of the Sun which was released in 2016. Many speculated that there was more to their on-screen chemistry.

In September 2017, the news of the SongSong couple’s marriage broke out. But soon in 2019, reports of their separation started surfacing. In July 2019, Song Joong Ki’s lawyer confirmed their divorce.

Ji Sung-Lee Bo Young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young met on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me in 2004. The drama tells the love story of a man with amnesia and a woman who takes care of him. Their on-screen romance soon turned into real-life romance and they confirmed their relationship in 2007. The couple tied the knot on September 27, 2013. They gave birth to their daughter in 2015 and in 2019 gave birth to a son.

Ku Hye Sun-Ahn Jae Hyun

Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun came across each other through the 2015 drama Blood. In 2016, Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun confirmed their relationship after being spotted together a couple of times. Later on May 21, 2016, Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun tied the knot.

In July 2020, the Seoul Family Court granted the divorce settlement, officially ending their four-year marriage. Both Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have since focused on rebuilding their lives and careers separately.

Eugene-Ki Tae Young

Eugene and Ki Tae Young met each other as they worked together on the 2009 drama Creating Destiny. Their on-screen romance was enjoyed by fans and they started expecting they the actors were dating. The couple married each other in 2011. During an interview in 2012, Eugene revealed that the relationship actually started as the rumors started circulating. They gave birth to two adorable daughters in 2015 and 2018.

Kim So Yeon-Lee Sang Woo

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo appeared together in the 2016 melodrama Happy Home. The drama is about a rich family and the members whose lives are in turmoil but yet they have dinner together every night. The same year they confirmed that they had been dating each other. In 2017 the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gangnam. They have been happily married since.

Park Si Eun-Jin Tae Hyun

Park Si Eun and Jin Tae Hyun starred opposite each other in the 2010 drama Pure Pumpkin Flower and worked together again in Take My Hand in 2013. Needless to say, the viewers enjoyed their chemistry on-screen. They finally got married in 2015. But the couple faced trouble in conceiving a baby as Park Si Eun experienced multiple miscarriages. But later they adopted a teenage girl who is a university student who they met during volunteer work.

Park Shin Hye-Choi Tae Joon

Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye’s connection goes way back to 2012. Both made a cameo appearance in the drama The King Of Dramas. Interestingly, they played the role of a couple who get into a car accident.

In 2018, Park Shin She and Choi Tae Joon confirmed that they had been dating since late 2017. Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon held a private wedding with close friends and family in January 2022. Shortly after, in May 2022, the actor gave birth to their first son.

Conclusion

The real-life marriages of K-drama couples make for exciting news and add an extra layer of enchantment for fans. Turning on-screen chemistry into genuine love stories gives hope to K-drama watchers about love and a happy future. These unions highlight the magic of love transcending the screen, inspiring viewers and making their favorite dramas even more special and memorable.

