‘It’s just destiny’: Son Ye Jin talks about falling in love with husband Hyun Bin after working together; Watch

Son Ye Jin, the beloved actress who is known for her moving acting skills on the screen and has created a great name for herself was recently chosen by BIFAN for their Actor Retrospective for 2024. During the BIFAN 2024 exhibitions recently, the actress revealed how she fell in love with her now husband Hyun Bin after working with him on two projects.

Son Ye Jin says 'It’s just destiny' as she talks about falling in love with her now husband Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin was named Actor Retrospective for the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and in her honor, the exhibition has been named One and Only Son Ye Jin. The exhibition highlights Son Ye Jin’s sparkling 23-year career through a series of events like a commemorative booklet, a photo exhibition, screenings of her movies, and various interviews.

Recently, during a talk session, while answering a fan’s question about how she fell in love with her now husband Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin answered that like many people who meet, date, and then get married that’s what happened with them as well and added, “It’s just destiny."

The actress pointed out that she got to know people who say they resemble each other, she said she did not see it herself at the beginning but with time she thought they did look a bit similar.

Son Ye Jin pointed out that she and Hyun Bin worked together on 2 projects namely Crash Landing on You and The Negotiation where she liked him a lot. The actress, complimenting her husband, said that he is smart, upright, and rational. She said that Hyun Bin is a man who does not present himself in a package and mentioned, “You get what you see."

Son Ye Jin ended by saying that the reason she fell for Hyun Bin was because of his appearance as well, “He’s handsome, tall and he’s reliable."

Watch Son Ye Jin talking about Hyun Bin here:

Know Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin is a gifted actress who is known for captivating audiences across the big screen and small. She is well known for the films Blood and Ties, The Tower, The Last Princess, My Wife Got Married, and The Pirates among many others.

