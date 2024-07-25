'Happy to have met you again': King The Land star Lee Junho commemorates solo debut anniversary; see PICS

2PM's charismatic member, Lee Junho, has hit a remarkable milestone, celebrating 11 years of his solo career. With his global acclaim soaring, thanks to his stellar performance in the K-drama King The Land, Junho's journey from idol to renowned actor is nothing short of inspiring.

Lee Junho marks 11th solo debut anniversary

On July 25, 2PM member Lee Junho celebrated a remarkable milestone in his career, marking 11 years since his solo debut. Taking to social media, Junho shared heartwarming snapshots of his celebration, surrounded by an array of flower bouquets, cakes, and festive balloons. His heartfelt caption read, "Happy 11th anniversary! Happy to have met you again. See you again soon. Thank you for celebrating 11 years of my solo debut. Wait for me until we meet again. Happy 11th anniversary to us."

Take a look at the post here;

Junho's post not only reflected his gratitude but also his deep connection with fans who have supported him throughout his journey. Known globally for his recent standout role in the K-drama King The Land, alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Junho continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charisma. As he commemorates this special occasion, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this multi-talented artist, promising to stand by him every step of the way.

Advertisement

A brief walkthrough Junho’s solo career

Lee Junho's solo career has been a remarkable journey marked by consistent success and artistic growth. His initial foray into the solo music scene began in 2013 with the release of his Japanese mini-album Kimi no Koe, where he showcased his talents as a producer, composer, and lyricist.

This album soared to the top of Tower Records' charts and secured third place on Oricon's daily chart. Junho's subsequent albums, such as FEEL, SO GOOD, and DSMN, each marked significant milestones, often topping charts and leading to sold-out tours across Japan.

In 2017, Junho made his mark in the Korean music industry with his first Korean mini-album Canvas and continued to captivate audiences with releases like Winter Sleep and Imagination (Souzou). Alongside his musical endeavors, Junho's acting career flourished with notable roles in dramas like The Red Sleeve and The Good Manager. As he celebrates 11 years of his solo journey, Junho's multifaceted talent and unwavering dedication continue to inspire fans worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Lee Junho Day: From Chief Kim to The Red Sleeve; a look back at 2PM member's atypical roles