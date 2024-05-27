Who is Song Hye Kyo's boyfriend? From marriage and divorce with Song Joong Ki to dating Hyun Bin, more rumors

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki shocked the fans when they announced their divorce just 20 months after tying the knot. Their lavish wedding ceremony was the talk of the town for weeks. However, when they parted ways, all eyes were on their new love life. While Song Joong Ki remarried, there is still no confirmation about the actress’ current relationship. Today we will dive deeper into Song Hye Kyo’s boyfriend and rumored dating history that made major headlines back in the day.

Let’s start with The Glory actress’ marriage to Song Joong Ki. The two of them led the KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016. Reportedly, even before the filming of this drama, their chemistry at the script reading session was palpable, leading fans to root them together even before the premiere.

Then, when the drama became a wild success, winning fans’ hearts across the globe, a new dating rumor occurred between Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki.

The pair made headlines after they were allegedly spotted having a cozy dinner in New York. Though at that time, both the stars’ agencies refuted the rumors calling them baseless, fans kept their hopes up for a future confirmation.

However, their off-screen chemistry only seemed to have grown in the following months.

In a surprising turn of events, Song Hye Kyo broke the internet when she posted photos from Song Joong Ki’s fan meeting in China on her personal Instagram handle. The cherry on the top was the caption which read, ‘SongSongcouple’. Though, at this point, the dating news wasn’t confirmed, the caption was enough to assure fans of their relationship.

In the following year, they dropped the most surprising news announcing their marriage plans, which eventually took place on October 31, 2017, in the presence of many A-list Korean stars like Prak Bo Gum, Yoo Ah In, Choi Ji Woo, and even Chinese actress like Zhang Ziyi.

A year later, their separation reports again shocked the K-drama fans. Though, at that time, they again dodged the rumors, On July 22, 2019, Song Joong Ki’s lawyer confirmed their divorce. Thus, once everyone’s beloved Song-Song couple parted their ways after a brief married life.

Later, the Vincenzo actor married British actress Katy Louise Saunders and the couple welcomed their first son in 2023.

Song Hye Kyo’s rumored dating history

Before the birth of the Song-Song couple, the Descendants of the Sun actress was linked to many of her co-stars. Let’s have a closer look at Song Hye Kyo’s ex-boyfriends (rumored and confirmed).

Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin

Two of the biggest stars of the K-drama world were once entangled in dating rumors which arose from their on-screen chemistry in the 2008 drama Worlds Within (also known as The World They Live In). In 2009, both the actors’ agencies confirmed their relationship when the dating rumors caused quite a stir.

The couple was known to have been together for 2 years. In 2011, following Hyun Bin’s enlistment, his agency announced their breakup, citing differences in schedule, leading to overwhelming fan reactions.

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Byung Hun

One of the most famous Song Hye Kyo’s past boyfriends is Lee Byung Hun, the Squid Game star. Both of them starred together in the 2003 SBS drama All In and quickly after it was aired the two made headlines with their relationship confirmation. However, despite being the most buzz-worthy couple at that time, their romance received mixed reactions from netizens.

Many expressed their opinions on the 22-year-old Song Hye Kyo dating the 33-year-old Lee Byung Hun. Amid all odds, The Glory actress made people’s hearts flutter, every time she made a public appearance with her first love.

Just when fans were hoping for a nuptial on the way, the duo announced their breakup after a year of dating. Though the reason was never disclosed, reports suggest a difference of opinions between the pair. It was also reported that Song Hye Kyo took a long time to heal herself from the breakup, which truly surprised the fans.

Song Hye Kyo and Kim Seong Su

Song Hye Kyo met Kim Seong Su on the set of the 2004 drama Full House. As usual, since their on-screen chemistry was quite heart-fluttering, the duo made it to the headlines with a dating rumor. However, it was never confirmed by any of them or their agencies.

Apart from these actors, many other reports emerged over the years about Song Hye Kyo’s boyfriend. From her Full House co-star Rain to My Brilliant Life actor Kang Dong Woo, the actress has been linked to many dating rumors with many stars. After she starred in the 2018 series Encounter, brief news about her alleged relationship with Park Bo Gum also created significant buzz. However, as of now, Song Hye Kyo is single and has been since her divorce from Song Joong Ki.

