Oshi No Ko Chapter 149: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

With the 15-Year Lie movie’s filming wrapping up smoothly, Aqua, Ruby, Akane, Kanna, and the rest of the gang had a much-needed seaside break in the last chapter of Oshi No Ko. As Frill sets off on a two-month vacation while the rest of the group heads back to their busy schedules, Oshi No Ko Chapter 149 is sure to be just as entertaining as the last. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 149: release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 149 is scheduled for release on May 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. For fans worldwide, it will be available on Wednesday, May 15, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. However, please note that exact timing may vary depending on upload speed and individual time zone differences.

To access Oshi No Ko Chapter 149, fans can visit Shueisha's MANGAPlus service. The platform offers convenient access through its website or mobile app. Readers can enjoy the first three and the latest three chapters for free, or explore the entire series by opting for a premium membership.

What to expect in Oshi No Ko Chapter 149?

Oshi no Ko Chapter 149’s focus will likely be on The End of the Play arc that has just started, specifically exploring the end of the production of the documentary film 15 Year Lie. This upcoming chapter could have more information about Yura Katayose, the talented actress that Hikaru killed, as a part of the last few scenes of the movie. However, this remains speculation at this point.

As the story progresses, readers can anticipate further exploration of the consequences of Ruby's face-to-face with Hikaru. As her decisions and behavior slowly change while she navigates the complexities of her family history, we may see more interactions between her and Aqua as well in Oshi no Ko Chapter 149.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 148 recap

Titled End of Summer, Oshi No Ko Chapter 148 saw the cast of 15 Year Lie wrapping up filming and enjoying a relaxing day on a private beach. Invited by Frill, Minami joins the group, adding to the dynamic of the day. Gotanda, annoyed at being the designated driver due to owning a van, is teased when it's revealed he bought the vehicle for family outings despite never marrying. Amidst banter and seawater, the group set out to make the most of their time together before returning to work the next day.

Frill drops the bombshell that she's taking a two-month break, leaving Ruby, Kana, and Taiki envious of her much-needed rest. As the day progresses, Taiki and Melt find themselves observing the girls in their bathing suits, particularly eager to see Frill. However, their expectations are subverted when Frill appears fully geared for diving, mirroring her independent nature.

Elsewhere, Aqua finds himself in a somewhat awkward situation as Kana requests a sun lotion application, only for Akane to intervene and apply it herself, seemingly oblivious to Kana's objections. Seeing past the awkwardness, Aqua notes the strong bond between the two. As evening approaches in Oshi No Ko Chapter 148, Akane confronts Aqua about his self-imposed isolation, urging him to consider the impact of his actions on those around him, particularly Hikaru.

She reminds him of the potential consequences and assures him that his father will face repercussions for his actions. With a mix of concern and determination, Akane leaves, hoping for Aqua's happiness. However, Akane's stroll takes an unexpected turn when Kana approaches her, confessing her feelings for Aqua and encouraging Akane to reconcile with him. Oshi No Ko Chapter 148 concludes as Kana assures Akane that she will one day melt Aqua’s heart.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.