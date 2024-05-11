BTS’ RM hits No1 on iTunes charts in 82 regions with Come back to me from solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS’ RM is taking the world by storm with his latest solo track, Come Back to Me. His song from the second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which he will release post his debut solo album Indigo, has skyrocketed to the top of iTunes charts in over 82 regions, clinching multiple number one spots globally.

On May 10 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST, BTS’ RM released his pre-release track Come back to me from his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The song quickly ascended to the top of iTunes charts in various countries across the globe.

By 9 AM KST on May 11, Come back to me had already claimed the top spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions, including Germany, France, Japan, India, and Brazil. The remaining tracks of RM's album Right Place, Wrong Person, comprising 11 songs including Come back to me, are set to be released on May 24 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

Come back to me is an indie pop song that delves into the album's central theme of “right and wrong." RM collaborated with Oh Hyuk from the band HYUKOH on both the composition and lyrics for the track.

Watch Come back to me here-

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person signifies the second album from BTS’ leader, following "Indigo." Consisting of 11 tracks in total, the album, as stated by BIGHIT MUSIC, RM's agency, captures universal emotions that resonate with people at various points in life. These emotions include the feeling of being an outsider who struggles to find their place.

The album falls under the alternative genre, featuring a rich sound intertwined with heartfelt and genuine lyrics. In contrast, RM's debut studio album, Indigo, serves as a personal documentation of his late twenties. Comprising 10 tracks, Indigo garnered double platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association in January 2023. By July 2023, it had surpassed sales of over 800,000 copies domestically and over 100,000 units in the US.

