Top 11 Hollywood Movies To Watch This Mother's Day: From Damsel To Mamma Mia!

To make this Mother's Day even more memorable, set up a surprise movie date for your mom and watch these heartwarming, touching, adventurous, compelling, humor-filled mother-daughter duo movies to make their day even more special and sparkly.

Be ready to laugh, shed a few tears, and reminisce about the good old days with your mums. Here's the list of the top 11 movies you can watch online. So grab some popcorn, and cherish the day!

Damsel (2024)

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo-directed Damsel (2024) is an American dark fantasy film recently released, starring British actress Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie, daughter of King Lord Bayford (Ray Winstone) whose land is currently struggling with food and other resources.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo-directed Damsel (2024) is an American dark fantasy film recently released, starring British actress Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie, daughter of King Lord Bayford (Ray Winstone) whose land is currently struggling with food and other resources.

Later, her father agrees to marry his daughter into this royal family, who proposes marriage in exchange for a hefty dowry. After marrying into this family, Elodie becomes aware of their evil plans as the family attempts to sacrifice her life to pay their ancient debts to a dragon. The movie also features Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, and Brooke Carte.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eat Pray Love is an American biographical romantic drama movie featuring award-winning American actress Julia Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert. The film is about the story of a strongheaded, successful woman, Elizabeth, who is on her way to embark on a transformative journey to finding stability in life as she travels across India, Italy, and Indonesia to explore and find her inner peace. Alongside Roberts, the movie also features Javier Bardem, James Franco, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, and more.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Enola Holmes (2020)

Want to watch an inspiring mother-daughter duo movie? Harry Bradbeer-directed 2020 mystery movie Enola Holmes is perfect! In the flick, a teenage girl, Enola, whose brother is a famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, travels to London to find her mother. While attempting to solve the mystery of her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter), she goes on an adventure-packed journey to London, where she accidentally meets a runaway boy who happens to be a lord for whom she discovers feelings. The movie has an A-list cast featuring Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia is a highly acclaimed 2008 musical rom-com Catherine Johnson-directed movie. The movie follows the story of young bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan, who secretly invites her mother, Donna's ex-boyfriend, to attend her wedding to find out who among those three men is her father. The story and characters of this flick will keep you entertained, and even the series of songs featuring in it will make you want to groove with your mother. The film has a talented star cast starring Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, and Julie Walters.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a 2022 American comedy-drama movie featuring actress Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Qyuan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant. The story follows the life of Qyuan, who discovers that she must connect with the versions of herself in the parallel universe to help save the world while protecting her kids as a mother. The remarkable portrayal of this strong character earned Yeoh an Academy Award and critical acclaim. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Lee Toland Krieger-directed 2015 romantic fantasy film The Age of Adaline features Blake Lively, playing the role of a young woman, Adaline Bowman. It's about the life of Bowman, who suffers a near-fatal accident that stops her aging process after she turns 29. The movie has many surprising elements, and Lively has delivered a powerful performance, effortlessly displaying her character on the silver screen. The film also stars Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, Ellen Burstyn, and Kathy Baker.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird is a 2017 comedy-drama directed by Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig. The movie has an all-star ensemble starring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Laurie Metcalf. The film is about a rebellious high school senior, Christine (Saoirse Ronan), who shares a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf).

Where to watch: Netflix

Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig-directed Little Women is a 2019 American period drama movie, marked as the seventh film adaptation of the acclaimed 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The film follows the story of four sisters whose father is away from home. The film features Saoirse Ronan as Josephine, Florence Pugh as Amy March, Emma Watson as Margaret March, Eliza Scanlen as Elizabeth March, and Laura Dern as Marmee March.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller 2018 movie based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman. The movie follows the dangerous life events of Malorie Hayes, played by Sandra Bullock, who tries to protect her two children from invisible powers that can kill people who make eye contact with them.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mother’s Day (2016)

Mother's Day is a 2016 comedy-drama film directed by Garry Marshall. The film features Kate Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Sudeikis. It follows the stories of different mothers struggling with their personal life issues. Make sure to add this heartwarming film to your must-watch list.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dumplin' (2018)

Dumplin' is a 2018 coming-of-age comedy-drama movie based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hahn. The film follows the story of teenage girl Dumplin ( Danielle Macdonald), who decides to participate in her mother's organized (Jennifer Aniston) annual Miss Teen Bluebonnet Pageant.

Where to watch: Prime Video