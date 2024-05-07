When A Former WWE Star Broke Alicia Key's Piano While Working For A Moving Company

Professional wrestlers often work in different jobs before making it big in the squared circle. Enzo Amore, the former two-time Cruiserweight Champion, joined WWE in 2012. Prior to kicking off his career in WWE, he was employed by a moving company well-known for moving large pianos.

Years ago, at the pinnacle of his WWE career, Enzo shared an interesting story from his pre-wrestling days on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. He stated that he was moving pianos within New York City, where many famous musicians resided. While employed by the moving company, he was assigned to move singer Alicia Keys' piano alongside seven other guys.

The glass piano had to be relocated as she had a concert to perform. It took a team of eight men to carry the piano up around 70 steps. Unfortunately, due to miscommunication and a loss of balance, the piano tumbled down the steps, resulting in a dramatic scene. The bottom of the piano got bent in the process. However, Enzo wasn't too concerned about the mishap since it wasn't his piano, and he still received payment for his time.

Enzo's WWE career ended in 2018

Enzo Amore shared this intriguing story in 2016. Since then, many aspects of his life have changed, including the trajectory of his wrestling career. Two years after the interview, the former Cruiserweight Champion was released by WWE after becoming embroiled in a controversy. Although his in-ring skills were limited, he was one of the most charismatic wrestlers on the roster at the time, with exceptional mic skills.

After leaving WWE, Enzo has been wrestling sporadically on the independent circuit. Additionally, he had brief stints with Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling. In his post-WWE career, he occasionally performed alongside William Morrissey, better known as Big Cass from their time in WWE.

Apart from wrestling, Enzo Amore also explored options in the music industry as a rapper. Using the stage name Real1, the former WWE Superstar released two rap albums in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

