You’re Beautiful’s A.N.JELL and Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE: Here's how fictional K-pop groups impacted real-life

Falling for a K-pop group that only exists in the world of fiction can be utterly heartbreaking! Fans who adore both K-pop and K-dramas often watch and enjoy a series that spotlight a K-pop band, getting a double dose of entertainment. Yet, the harsh reality is that these bands are often made solely for the show's plot.

However, what's remarkable is how some of these fictional K-pop bands manage to make such a profound impact that they outshine many real-life groups, leaving an unforgettable mark on the world. Let’s take a look at how two fictional K-pop groups made an impact on the real world influencing fans even though they were just made for the show’s plot!

You’re Beautiful’s A.N.JELL and its impact

A.N.JELL was the brainchild of A.N Entertainment, a fictional co-ed band featured in the SBS television drama You're Beautiful. Originally, the group consisted of three male members until the agency decided to hold vocal auditions to add a new member due to a doctor's recommendation for Tae Kyung (played by Jang Keun Suk) to refrain from singing for a while.

Mi Nam (played by Oh Hee Joon) successfully passed the auditions, but his twin sister Mi Nyeo (played by Park Shin Hye) is asked to pose as him for a month until he recovers from a botched plastic surgery. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The impact of this fictional band went beyond entertainment—it helped propel the Hallyu wave and facilitated the international expansion of actual Korean bands. When the casting for the Korean drama You're Beautiful was announced, featuring singer-actress Park Shin Hye, CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa, FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki, and TEAM H's Jang Geun Seuk, fans eagerly anticipated the musical drama.

Viewers weren't just drawn to the engaging storyline; they also immediately fell in love with the OST. Upon its release, the OST quickly sold out 20,000 albums and surpassed 30,000 sales, claiming the top spot against other K-pop bands on Korean online streaming platforms like Melon, MNET, and Dosirak.

The band soared to new heights of fame with the announcement of their second mini-concert, which also served as the dramatic finale scene of the series with over 2,500 enthusiastic fans in attendance.

Insider information from the drama production's marketing team revealed that discussions had indeed taken place about bringing the band to life. Surprisingly, the artists themselves were not opposed to the idea. However, due to Yonghwa and Hong Ki's jam-packed schedules, as they were busy promoting with their respective idol groups, and Shin Hye and Geun Seuk's commitments to individual projects, the dream of forming A.N.JELLA.N.JELL outside the drama unfortunately remained just that – a dream.

The impact of this K-drama was immense, with remakes of drama and OSTs in both Japan and Taiwan attesting to its popularity. It even influenced people's consumer choices, with the Samsung Corby phone gaining popularity due to Jang Keun Suk's endorsement.

Additionally, during the time of the series, Jung Yonghwa’s group CNBLUE, led by wasn't as widely recognized, but the drama's impact propelled them into the limelight. After the drama aired, Yonghwa and CNBLUE were treated like K-pop royalties, experiencing a hard launch into their careers. The love for A.N.JELL was huge, with the band's popularity extending beyond the screen and leaving a lasting impression on fans worldwide.

Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE’s ongoing impact

And now ECLIPSE, the fictional K-pop band from the TV drama Lovely Runner, is shaking up the scene. Comprising Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), Bae In Hyuk (N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk), they've already dropped four tracks: Sudden Shower, Run Run, You & I, and We Will Meet. Everyone needs to watch out, because they're rewriting the rulebook on K-pop history!

Advertisement

ECLIPSE has been making waves on charts everywhere. Debuting at the 82nd spot on the MelOn Top 100 charts, this song, performed by Ryu Sun Jae and penned by him, captures the essence of his first love, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), whom he encountered in the rain. Originally featured in a show, this OST has risen above other K-pop tracks, currently sitting at number 20 on the MelOn daily charts, marking a new peak.

Fans are absolutely smitten with the group's success on the real charts, especially considering that the song was performed by Byeon Woo Seok, an actor with no prior experience in the idol scene. His commitment is evident, as it was previously reported that he dedicated himself to mastering singing and swimming to prepare for the role of Ryu Sun Jae.

Followers of the K-drama are thrilled to see a song from a fictional group making its way into the top 30 on MelOn, thanks to the popularity of the hit show. With ECLIPSE having almost 1.12 million monthly listeners, who are avid fans of the series, streaming on Spotify, it's clear that the excitement extends beyond just watching. Additionally, the song Sudden Shower boasts an impressive 5,946,813 monthly listeners, solidifying its widespread appeal.

The K-drama is gearing up for an exciting offline event, and fans are eagerly hoping for a live performance by ECLIPSE. Many are even hoping for Byeon Woo Seok to make his debut as a K-pop idol, impressed by his talent showcased in the series.

Fans have also noticed striking similarities between ECLIPSE and A.N.JELL, both fictional groups featuring an actor as the main vocalist while the other members are real-life idols. Interestingly, both Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE and You're Beautiful’s A.N.JELL were produced by the same company, Bon Factory.

Moreover, there's a connection at the agency level too, with one member of ECLIPSE (N.Flying's Seunghyub) and two members of A.N.JELL (FTISLAND's Hongki and CNBLUE's Yonghwa) being real-life bandmates under FNC Entertainment. It's remarkable to see how these fictional groups are making a impact in the real world, captivating audiences with their music and performances.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner's Sudden Shower OST by Byeon Woo Seok, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub and more rises to no 62 on MelOn Daily Chart