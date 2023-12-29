A Shop For Killers poster: Lee Dong Wook's strange shopping mall harbours secrets that Kim Hye Jun needs to solve
A Shop for Killers starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jin is set to premiere on January 17, 2024. The story is adapted from a novel by Kang Ji Young.
A Shop for Killers is an upcoming action thriller which will be starring Lee Dong Wook and Kin Hye Jun. Lee Dong Wook will be taking on the role of Kim Hye Jun's uncle who teaches her tricks for survival. The series is highly anticipated by fans because of its unique plot and the star cast. Here is a look at the latest poster released.
A Shop for Killers poster
On December 29, Disney+ released the group poster for their much-awaited drama A Shop for Killers. The poster features Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Seo Hyun Woo, Park Ji Bin and Kim Hye Na. Lee Dong Wook will play the suspicious Jeong Jin Man who takes care of his niece Jeong Ji An after her parents pass away in an accident. He provides for her also teaches her how to fight and protect herself.
More about A Shop for Killers
Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon will be starring in the action thriller A Shop for Killers. It will be premiering on January 17 on Disney+. It is based on the webtoon by Kang Ji Young. Ji An's life takes a turn after her parents pass away and later her uncle also commits suicide. Suddenly she is the target for assassins. In order to survive, she'll have to use the tactics her uncle had taught her when she was young. Ji An is stuck in her uncle's shopping mall has needs to escape from people who are out to hunt her.
A Shop for Killers has been directed by No Kyu Yeob who has previously worked on the film Unfinished. The script has been written by Lee Kwon and Ji Ho Jin. Lee Kwon also wrote for Save Me 2, My Ordinary Love Story and more.
Fans eagerly await the release of the series as it stars Lee Dong Wook and beacuse the story is based on a gripping novel.
