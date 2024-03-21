Gong Yoo- Lee Dong Wook go on double ‘date’ with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin at MLB Seoul series game; Watch

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are the iconic duo of best friends from South Korea and no one can elude their charm. Their bromance is one of the most talked-about ones in K-drama history, and their friendship surpasses screens as they are best friends in real life as well. In a K-drama plot comeing true in real life as well, the stars of Crash Landing On You Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin took their romance from on-screen to off-screen and got married in 2022. They were today, spotted at the MLB Seoul Series Game.

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook on double ‘date’ with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin; Watch

Dream couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who got married two years ago and not long ago welcomed their first child, in rare sightings were seen on a date out in public. They were spotted watching the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres game at the MLB Seoul Series 2024 at the Gocheok Sky Dome. Surprisingly, they were not alone they were on a double ‘date’ with the bromance champs

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo. Good friends, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo recently starred in an advertisement for SK Enmove where they were goofy and adorable as always. In a special behind-the-scenes video, from Gong Yoo’s agency, Gong Yoo while shooting called it that day they were getting married in his playful way. Whenever this duo gets together they play around each other and be a little mischievous.

Advertisement

In the official broadcast of the game, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Hyun Bin, and Song Ye Jin were seen sitting together and enjoying the game. In many videos that surfaced on X (Twitter), four of them are laughing and conversing with each other. Fans could not believe they were seeing four big stars together in one frame and were also shocked to see they were close to each other. It was like the stars had stepped on Earth at the same time.

Know Gong Yoo’s recent activities

Gong Yoo, the handsome South Korean actor is known for his captivating performance in K-dramas and movies. Gong Yoo will be soon seen reprising his role of Recruiter in season 2 of Squid Game. In addition, Gong Yoo will be starring in the Netflix series The Trunk alongside Seo Hyun Jin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat