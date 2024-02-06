POLL: Doctor Slump, Marry My Husband, A Shop for Killers and more: VOTE for the best ongoing K-drama

Embark on a thrilling K-drama journey and cast your vote for the best ongoing series! From the heartwarming tales of Marry My Husband to the riveting mysteries of A Shop for Killers and the captivating romance in Doctor Slump, there's a diverse array of stories vying for your attention.

If you fancy the crime genre, the tension-packed narratives of Flex x Cop and The Bequeathed might be your top picks. Alternatively, the historical charm of Knight Flower and the relationship dramas in Queen of Divorce and Live Your Own Life offer diverse viewing experiences. Dive into the rich historical backdrop with Korea-Khitan War and choose your favorite ongoing K-drama.

Share your passion with fellow fans and celebrate the enchanting world of Korean television. The competition is fierce, so rally behind your chosen series and let the excitement of K-drama unfold!

