Goblin co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook 'get married' in hilarious turn of events; Watch

Beloved K-Drama Goblin (also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook recently reunited. The duo, renowned for their on-screen bromance, showcased their chemistry by playfully staging a fun marriage.

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo get married

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook gained fame for their roles as Goblin and Grim Reaper, respectively, in the iconic K-drama Goblin. Their onscreen bromance played a significant role in the show's enduring popularity. Remarkably, their camaraderie extended beyond the screen, as the two have maintained a genuine friendship in real life. Fans were thrilled when they reunited to film a commercial for a Korean company, where they once again showcased the dynamic chemistry that captivated audiences in Goblin.

A few months ago, the automobile fuel company offered a glimpse behind the scenes of its latest commercials featuring the Korean heartthrobs. Now, Gong Yoo's agency, Management SOOP, has unveiled an additional behind-the-scenes video, unveiling even more delightful moments between him and Lee Dong Wook. The 4-minute video provides a deeper insight into Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook's genuine friendship.

Yet, Gong Yoo, in particular, couldn't resist flirting not only with the camera but also with his co-star. Fans unanimously agreed that the chemistry between these two was better than ever. Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo playfully indulged in each other's company, often unable to keep their hands to themselves. Gong Yoo even jokingly confessed that he nearly kissed Lee Dong Wook during the scene where they accepted an award together. Such playful antics come as no surprise given their strong friendship.

But that wasn't the end of it. The two playfully took their camaraderie a step further by jokingly "getting married." In a lighthearted moment, Gong Yoo took hold of a microphone and made a humorous announcement, declaring, "Today, we're getting married." Throughout these jests, Lee Dong Wook remained unfazed, evidently accustomed to Gong Yoo's playful antics! This dynamic between Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook is certainly nothing new. Since their time on Goblin, the duo has consistently captivated fans with their remarkable chemistry, driving audiences wild with excitement.

More about Goblin and stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

In Goblin, Gong Yoo takes on the role of Kim Shin, a 900-year-old goblin who awaits his bride to end his immortality. Despite his readiness to depart Earth, his encounter with the cheerful and endearing Ji Eun Tak (played by Kim Go Eun) intrigues him. Initially finding her annoying yet charming, they eventually find themselves living together, along with the Grim Reaper portrayed by Lee Dong Wook.

When reflecting on K-drama bromances, Goblin inevitably springs to mind. The dynamic between the Goblin and Grim Reaper, who share a home despite their constant bickering, is unforgettable. Despite their squabbles (often quite literal), they display a deep bond of friendship. In times of need, they readily extend a helping hand to one another, epitomizing the essence of bromance.

