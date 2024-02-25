Top 15 best Korean actors of all time: Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Hyun, and more

Best Korean actors in the Korean dramas and movie arena who have won hearts and continue to show their acting excellence in their work is a list worth having a look at. Korean dramas and movies are making their way through the world as we every day see new talent emerging from the Korean entertainment space. Recently it has been noticed that cine buffs are consuming a lot of Korean content. Many famous Korean actors have been reigning in the entertainment world with their acting skills and commendable career choices. Let’s have a look at the top 15 Korean actors of all time.

Top 15 best Korean actors of all time

15. Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum has given some strong roles throughout his career and has never shied away from trying new genres. He has acted in varied roles from a genius Go player in Reply 1988 to crown prince in Love in The Moonlight. He landed his first major role in Wonderful Mama in 2013 where he played a playboy son.

Movies : Coin Locker Girl, Seo Bok

: Coin Locker Girl, Seo Bok Debut: Blind (2011)

14. Lee Joong Gi

Lee Joong Gi enters the list of top Korean male actors with his memorable roles in Flower of Evil, Arthdal Chronicles, and Iljimae. Lee Joong Gi has proven his acting prowess with a variety of roles ranging from an agent in Time Between Dog and Wolf, a father in Two Weeks, and a lawyer in Lawless Lawyers to a husband who hides the truth from his wife, a layered character in Flower of Evil.

Advertisement

Movies : The King and The Clown, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Virgin Snow

: The King and The Clown, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Virgin Snow Debut: Star’s Echo (2004)

13. Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook is a name that is no news to K-Drama lovers. If you have watched Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, you must have not forgotten the strikingly handsome grim reaper Wang Yeo. Lee Dong Wook is a popular Korean actor, host, and model. His notable works include Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Bad and Crazy, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Hell is Other People, and many more.

Movies : The Beauty Inside, Single in Seoul, A Year-End Medley

: The Beauty Inside, Single in Seoul, A Year-End Medley Debut: School 2

12. Jo In Sung

Jo In Sung is one of the top male Korean actors. He is renowned for his leading roles in It’s Okay, That’s Love, Something Happened in Bali, and Moving. He has also given substantial performances on the big screen in films like A Frozen Flower, The King, and The Great Battle amongst many others. He also exhibited his talent as a host for the show Unexpected Business.

Movies : The King, The Great Battle, The Classic, A Frozen Flower

: The King, The Great Battle, The Classic, A Frozen Flower Debut: Jump

11. Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is one of the best Korean actors of all time and gained recognition for his main role in While You Were Sleeping. He has also given memorable performances in dramas: Something in the Rain, Snowdrop, D.P., and movies: Tune in For Love, and Start Up. One of his memorable cameos remains as Kim Go Eun’s first love in Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.

Movies : Tune in For Love, Start Up, Unframed

: Tune in For Love, Start Up, Unframed Debut: Bride of The Century

10. Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most popular Korean male actors. With a big and successful string of roles to his name, Ji Chang Wook has become a household name when it comes to Korean actors. He is an actor and singer and rose to fame with his role as Dong Hae in Smile Again. His notable works are: Healer, Suspicious Partner, The K2, Lovestruck in the City, The Worst of Evil, and Welcome to Samdal-ri.

Advertisement

Movies : Hard Hit, Sleeping Beauty, Fabricated City

: Hard Hit, Sleeping Beauty, Fabricated City Debut: Sleeping Beauty

9. Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk’s name can never be missed when talking about famous Korean actors who are revered everywhere in the world. Lee Jong Suk is a leading actor who has starred in many popular dramas like W: Two Worlds, Doctor Stranger, I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, Big Mouth, and Romance is a Bonus Book. Lee Jong Suk as a villain in the movie VIP also garnered applause for the actor and his versatile acting choices.

Movies : VIP, Decibel, Ghost, The Witch Part 2

: VIP, Decibel, Ghost, The Witch Part 2 Debut: Prosecutor Princess

8. Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a famous South Korean actor and singer. He made his debut as a K-pop idol with K-pop group ASTRO. He made his on-screen debut with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. He soon rose to fame with his unforgettable roles in K-dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Island amongst others. Cha Eun Woo is known for his dashing looks and romantic acting roles.

Movies : My Brilliant Life, Decibel

: My Brilliant Life, Decibel Debut: My Brilliant Life

7. Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo, the Goblin who brings a typhoon of acting and good looks with himself, is a very famous K-drama actor and has also worked in prominent movies. Some of his notable roles in drama are Kim Shin in Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Choi Han Gyeol in Coffee Prince, and Han Yoon Jae in The Silent Sea. He has also demonstrated his acting mastery in movies like Train To Busan, and Silenced.

Movies : Train To Busan, Silenced, A Man and a Woman, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, The Age of Shadows

: Train To Busan, Silenced, A Man and a Woman, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, The Age of Shadows Debut: School 4

6. Park Seo Joon

Advertisement

Park Seo Joon with his famous roles in Korean dramas like Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, She Was Pretty and Gyeongseong Creature amongst many hit dramas. He has also appeared in movies like Concrete Utopia, and Midnight Runners, his latest appearance was a Prince Yan in The Marvels.

Movies : The Marvels, Dream, Concrete Utopia, The Divine Fury, Midnight Runners

: The Marvels, Dream, Concrete Utopia, The Divine Fury, Midnight Runners Debut: Dream High 2

5. Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki and his undeniable popularity in Korea and internationally can not be fathomed. With super hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Vicenzo, and Reborn Rich he has played diverse roles in his career. With his upcoming movie My Name is Loh Kiwan, the actor is going beyond his roles and acting a deep, layered role of a refugee. He is established as a top Hallyu star.

Movies : A Werewolf Boy, Hopeless, Space Sweepers

: A Werewolf Boy, Hopeless, Space Sweepers Debut: A Frozen Flower

4. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin is a famous South Korean actor, he is one of the highest-paid and influential Korean actors. He rose to fame with his role in My Name is Kim Sam Soon. He played the leading role in many successful K-dramas. Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Garden, and Crash Landing on You are some of them. He has also given several box office hits like The Fatal Encounter, Confidential Assignment, etc.

Movies : Confidential Assignment, The Fatal Encounter, The Point Men

: Confidential Assignment, The Fatal Encounter, The Point Men Debut: Shower

3. So Ji Sub

So Ji Sub is a popular Korean actor who starred in iconic k-dramas like Oh My Venus and Master’s Sun. He started his career as a model but he started getting popular with his hit role in Something Happened in Bali. His breakout role was in I’m Sorry I Love You. In 2022, he played the lead role in the K-drama Doctor Lawyer.

Advertisement

Movies : Always, Be With You, Alienoid

: Always, Be With You, Alienoid Debut: Model

2. Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, the quintessential romantic K-drama actor with show-stopping popularity, is one of the most popular Korean male actors. Dramas like It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, My Love From The Star, The Producers established him as the highest-paid Korean actor of all time. He will be soon seen in the tvN drama Queen of Tears.

Movies : Real, Innocence, Secretly, Greatly

: Real, Innocence, Secretly, Greatly Debut: Kimchi Cheese Smile

1. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho has shown beyond doubt that he is an actor worthy of his fame. With distinctive roles played by him in his career, he has become one of the most popular Korean actors and one of the highest-paid actors in Korea. He accumulated widespread fame with his lead role in Boys Over Flowers. His other iconic Korean dramas include The Legend Of The Blue Sea, The King Eternal Monarch, and The Heirs amongst many others. He became the first Korean actor to have a wax statue figure made at Madame Tussauds, his success and popularity have made him a top Hallyu star.

Movies : Bounty Hunters, Gangnam Blues

: Bounty Hunters, Gangnam Blues Debut: Romance

The Korean Entertainment industry has no longer remained a local affair but has become an internationally followed wave. Korean actors like Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Yoo, and Park Soo Jun have given some unforgettable performances that are too good to be missed out. We have collected this list of our Top 15 best actors of all time. Have you seen their works or are you missing out? Well, if you are it is time to search them and start watching their Korean Dramas and Movies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 15 most-watched K-dramas on Netflix: The Glory, Squid Game, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more