Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Song Joong Ki-Katy Louise Saunders and more; K-town couples spotted at MLB Seoul series games

Numerous Korean celebrity couples were spotted at the recent MLB Seoul series games, including Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young, among others. They gathered to watch the exciting pitching duel between Shohei Ohtani and Kim Ha Seong.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

The beloved couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who tied the knot two years ago and recently celebrated the arrival of their first child, made a rare public appearance together. They were spotted enjoying a date at the MLB Seoul Series 2024, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome. Ever since their initial encounters while filming Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have captivated netizens with their seemingly perfect love story.

From falling for each other on set to tying the knot and welcoming their first child, they've become the epitome of romance. On March 21st, at the game, the couple made a rare public appearance together, showcasing their undeniable visuals and chemistry. It marked their first public outing since becoming parents. In videos from the official broadcast, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted chatting with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, who were also in attendance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders

Fans were thrilled to spot Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, at the Dodgers and Padres game. The couple sported San Diego Padres jerseys as they cheered on Kim Ha Seong. The game held special significance as it marked the major league debut of Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, Yamamoto's outing was short-lived, lasting only one inning after conceding 5 runs to the Padres, who ultimately triumphed over the Dodgers with a score of 15-11. Despite the outcome, fans were delighted to see the couple making a public appearance at the game.

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young stand as one of the most underrated yet iconic couples in the Korean entertainment industry. Throughout the years, they've melted netizens' hearts with their relationship milestones, from their beautiful wedding to supporting each other's projects with coffee trucks. Recently, they graced the MLB Seoul Series game, radiating happiness as they held their light-up bracelets, seeking the perfect photo spot.

Fans eagerly awaited the couple's photo, and Ji Sung didn't disappoint. He shared adorable snapshots of them wearing the bands and even treated fans to a sweet selfie of the couple enjoying the game together. Netizens couldn't help but gush over the genuine happiness exuded by Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young, appreciating their willingness to share their "date night" with the public.

Bonus: Gong Yoo- Lee Dong Wook and EXO's Baekhyun

In the official broadcast of the game, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Hyun Bin, and Son Ye Jin were spotted sitting together, thoroughly enjoying the game. Numerous videos surfaced on Twitter capturing the four celebrities laughing and engaged in lively conversation. Fans were astounded to witness such a gathering of big stars in one frame and were pleasantly surprised to see their camaraderie. It felt as though the stars had descended to Earth simultaneously. Fans even joked that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, along with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, were out on a double date, adding to the excitement of the event.

EXO's Baekhyun too was present at the game and he not only attended but also performed. The idol impressed audiences with his remarkable talent by singing solo renditions of both the United States and South Korean national anthems at the MLB Opening Game stage in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Standing alone, Baekhyun captivated the crowd with his flawless vocals, earning acclaim from music and sports websites alike. His mastery of the challenging Star-Spangled Banner in English particularly impressed Koreans and netizens, showcasing his exceptional vocal prowess.

