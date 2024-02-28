Song Kang in My Demon to Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed; pick best supernatural K-drama boyfriend

Supernatural K-drama boyfriends offer a unique and captivating charm. From Gong Yoo in Goblin, Kim Soo Hyun in My Love From The Star and more; pick the best supernatural K-drama boyfriend.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Feb 28, 2024  |  07:04 PM IST |  4.4K
Song Kang (Image Credits-SBS), Lee Dong Wook (Image Credits-tvN)
Song Kang (Image Credits-SBS), Lee Dong Wook (Image Credits-tvN)

Supernatural themes often take center stage in K-dramas, creating entire worlds dedicated to fantastical elements. From goblins to mermaids, vampires to nine-tailed foxes, otherworldly beings play integral roles in various K-drama storylines. These supernatural elements are skillfully blended with genres like romance, historical drama, and comedy, offering viewers captivating narratives. 

The rich tapestry of Korean folklore is brimming with enchanting tales of mythical beings, each weaving into a spellbinding narrative as our K-dramas. These otherworldly creatures have leaped from the pages of ancient legends to grace our TV screens, brought to life by amazing actors. From ethereal beings inhabiting worlds beyond human comprehension to those walking among us hidden, these mythical entities navigate a delicate balance between wreaking havoc and safeguarding humanity from imminent danger.

Characters like Demon Song Kang in My Demon, Gumiho Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed, or alien Kim Soo Hyun in My Love From The Star enchant audiences with their mesmerizing presence, making them impossible to resist.

Out of all the amazing leads the K-drama world has to offer; pick your favorite K-drama supernatural boyfriend from the poll below

