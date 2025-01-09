aespa announces SYNK: PARALLEL LINE encore live concert tour in Seoul; check dates and locations

aespa has announced their final concert date for SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour which will be held in Seoul. This is the first time the group will be performing live following the release of their 4th mini-album Whiplash. Moreover, the setlist will include songs from the latest EP as well.

On January 9, 2024, SM Entertainment confirmed that aespa will be holding the encore live concert for SYNK: PARALLEL LINE in Seoul. The shows will be taking place on March 15, 2024, and March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park. The tickets for the concert will be available for presale soon.

aespa kicked off their second world tour on June 2024 in Seoul, moving on to venues across Asia and Australia, where they achieved sold-out shows and added additional dates due to overwhelming demand. The tour later expanded to North and South America as well as Europe. Several performances in cities like Seattle, Auckland, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt quickly sold out, showcasing the girl group’s impressive selling power.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The group made their comeback in 2024 with the full album Armageddon, which included two title tracks: Supernova and Armageddon. Supernova topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, including Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube, which ultimately gave them another Perfect All-Kill under their belt. Moreover, it has also been recorded as the longest-running #1 song on the music platform Melon.

Five months following Armageddon they released their 5th mini-album Whiplash with the music video for the title track of the same name. The B-side tracks include Kill It, Fights, Not Feelings, Pink Hoodie, Flowers and Just Anlotehr Girl.