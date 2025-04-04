Does Sydney Sweeney Plan on Dating After Calling Off Wedding With Jonathan Davino? Source Reveals

The news of Sydney Sweeney calling off her engagement has moved the Hollywood industry and spread like wildfire around the world. However, as soon as the actress from Euphoria came forth with this announcement, dating speculations surfaced involving her Anyone but You co-star, Glen Powell.

Meanwhile, a source had come forth with some intriguing information about the Madame Web actress. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the insider close to Sydney Sweeney stated that the actress is not looking to reconcile with her former fiance, Jonathan Davino.

“They are in very different places in their lives, and she isn't looking to settle down,” the source mentioned to the outlet. The insider further added that although Sydney Sweeney is open to dating, she is not rushing things as she is busy with her work at present.

"Sydney is busy with work commitments and has made that her priority,” the source mentioned. It was on April 2, 2025, that the world was gripped with the information about Sydney Sweeny ending her engagement and focusing on her career⁠.

Back then, insiders stated to ET that the relationship between Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino was a hard nut to crack, adding that they were facing issues for a really long time.

The actress from The White Lotus called off her engagement with businessman Davino after being romantically linked since 2018. The two got engaged in 2022.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell addressed the rumors, stating that he and the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress are nothing but just good friends.

The rumors surfaced as Sydney Sweney was seen attending the wedding of the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s sister. Talking about the coincidence, Glen Powell mentioned during his appearance on Today, “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it?”

Sydney Sweeney is surely busy with her work as she will be next seen in an untitled biographical sports drama based on the life of Christy Martin.

